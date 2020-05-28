Jonah Hill reportedly trying to play MCU's Foggy Nelson

Although Marvel has not yet made it clear if they plan to restart Reckless On the big or small screen, with recent reports claiming that both a revival of the canceled Netflix show on Hulu and a feature film are currently under consideration, it seems clear that the Fearless Man is lining up to play a major role in the MCU either way.

Many fans have been waiting for Charlie Cox to end up reprising his Netflix role under new ownership, and while superiors in the studio are said to be interested in making it happen, there is no guarantee at this stage that it will work. that way. From the cast of RecklessOnly Vincent D & # 39; Onofrio's main character and Kingpin have a realistic chance of being kept as part of the MCU, meaning the door is open for the rest of Matt Murdock's supporting players to come back launch.

As portrayed by Elden Henson in the Netflix series and Jon Favreau in Ben Affleck's 2003 presentation, Daredevil's closest friend, colleague, and confidant, Foggy Nelson, has been used largely as comic relief without playing a role. important in the plot, but now we have heard from our sources, the same ones that told us that both National Treasure 3 and Aladdin 2 They were in development long before they were announced: that Marvel plans Foggy to play a bigger role in their proposed reboot, and they want a big-name actor to play it.

Click to enlarge

According to our information, Jonah Hill is at the top of their wish list to represent Foggy, but if they can't catch him then they will go after actors of a similar style and caliber. Of course, the 36-year-old might be best known for his work in the comedy genre, but he also received two Academy Award nominations for Best Supporting Actor, as he has moved to more dramatic territory in the last years.

Having recently rejected the opportunity to join The batman However, it seems clear that Hill will not be recorded in a comic blockbuster just for the sake of it. As such, if Marvel really wants to secure their services, then they will need to come up with a very good offer that makes it clear that not only will they play RecklessIt is the companion. As mentioned earlier, they plan to give Foggy a bigger role, but how much he will take into account is still unknown.

However, even if this doesn't work, we also know that Hill's name has appeared in discussions for the Fantastic four restart before, with our sources saying that it is still an option too. So one way or another, it looks like we'll soon be seeing the actor in the MCU.