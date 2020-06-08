Jonathan Bean: Riots after Floyd's death, similar to the riots of the 1960s: Liberal response repeats past mistakes

The riots, looting, and wave of arson that hit cities across the country following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police are very similar to the riots that rocked American cities in the 1960s.

Many of the riots that erupted between 1965 and 1968 were caused by racial discrimination against African Americans and incidents between them and the police. The biggest wave of unrest came in 1968 after the murder of Martin Luther King, the most prominent African American of his time in the fight for equal rights.

The Memorial Day murder this year of George Floyd, a black man unknown at the time to most Americans, sparked riots not because he was famous but because his horrible death was captured on video. A police officer knelt on Floyd's neck for almost nine minutes and three other officers were unable to intervene, despite Floyd's desperate cries for help saying he couldn't breathe.

All four officers have been fired and are now facing charges of second-degree murder or assisting and encouraging second-degree murder in Floyd's death. The famous philosopher and writer George Santayana said in 1905: "Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat that." And, in fact, that wise observation is valid today. In some ways, we are reliving the 1960s and seeing some of our leaders make the same mistakes that a previous generation of leaders made more than 50 years ago during the latest wave of unrest.

About 70 percent of all Americans living today were not born or old enough to know what happened between 1965 and 1968. Therefore, it is helpful to look back and learn from what went wrong then.

Between 1965 and 1968, hundreds of riots swept across America's cities, leaving many people dead, thousands of small businesses in ruins, and the liberal urban agenda of the 1960s discredited. More and more Americans embraced "law and order" as a better response to chaos. Tragically, it was residents of the riot zones, mostly African-Americans, who suffered the most.

Five days after President Lyndon Johnson enacted the Voting Rights Act of 1965, the first major riot broke out in the Watts district of Los Angeles. It started after a California Highway Patrol officer arrested an African-American man for driving while intoxicated. Accounts vary as to whether excessive force was used when the man resisted arrest.

Subsequent riots also occurred as a result of police related incidents. On July 23, 1967, after police raided an illegal Detroit bar, Motor City exploded. Some 2,500 companies were looted, nearly 1,500 buildings were burned down, 43 people died and 342 were injured.

Perhaps most memorable are the riots that followed the murder of Martin Luther King the following year. The riots took place in more than 100 cities, including the country's capital. Property damage in Washington alone was estimated at $ 27 million, more than $ 204 million in today's dollars.

The riots of the 1960s occurred in a context of civil rights protests. African Americans had legitimate complaints about schooling, job discrimination, and poor housing, among other concerns. However, blacks in the riot zones overwhelmingly opposed what was happening.

In a Harris poll conducted after the Detroit riots, 68 percent of African Americans surveyed characterized looters as "criminals." The same percentage felt that violence harmed the cause of civil rights.

Many white liberals, on the other hand, combined the riots with civil rights protests, without making any distinction.

In a March 1969 interview, White House assistant Harry McPherson, President Johnson's favorite speechwriter, recalled that the White House would issue statements denouncing the rioters but adding "& # 39; an apology & # 39; For Of course, we understand why he mutinied … & # 39; It was that ambivalence of the liberals & # 39; ".

Today's liberals seem to have lost such ambivalence.

However, those on the left have much to lose if Americans reject the romanticism of violence, just as the Liberals lost in 1968 with the election of Republican "law and order" presidential candidate Richard Nixon.

Last week, President Trump said "I am the President of law and order." He certainly hopes to be reelected on that label, just as Nixon was first elected 52 years ago.

That is why today's liberals would be wise to listen to former President Barack Obama, who wrote June 1 in the online magazine Medium: "We do not apologize for, rationalize, or participate in violence. If we want Our criminal justice system and American society at large operate with a superior code of ethics, so we have to model that code ourselves. ”

One of the saddest results of the riots is the destruction of small family businesses that have little chance of starting over. The riots of the 1960s involved the looting of at least 10,000 companies, according to research in the African-American study journal Phylon.

With the riots in the 1960s and also since Floyd's death was rationalized as a "protest," and the police for several days told him to withdraw into many communities ("it is better to let them loot than to shoot," says the saying. ). since their stores were often emptied and then burned.

Protesters were, and still are, being granted, in some places, a moral feast. Their neighbors, merchants, and their customers are forced to pay the price.

Then and now, store employees lost their jobs, merchants their livelihoods, and consumers the convenience of shopping nearby. One difference today: Protesters loot Walmart and Target torch, discount chains that did not operate in black neighborhoods in the 1960s.

Civil rights activists then complained that the "poor paid more" because chain stores avoided the city center. George Floyd's Minneapolis-based Target looting is therefore an ironic demonstration of the progress made in consumer elections for residents of low-income neighborhoods. But as they say, no good deed goes unpunished.

It is time to withdraw the worn out riot ideology of the 1960s. Riots are not a form of protest; in fact, they harm the cause of civil rights and are a source of injustice for those who suffer looting and arson.

Few of those living in the midst of the unrest share the easy illusions of those who introduce the unrest into a civil rights framework. If it is too much to ask President Trump to speak eloquently on the subject, we need to listen to those like President Obama and the residents themselves who are clamoring for this to never happen again.