Jonathan Isaac of the Orlando Magic becomes the only player to represent the National Anthem

The television broadcast showed that Isaac, who is black, standing as players and coaches of both teams, as well as referees, knelt down during the performance of the National Anthem. The 22-year-old forward was also the only player seen not wearing a "Black Lives Matter" shirt.

Isaac can be seen wearing his Magic shirt.

Social media watchers questioned why he decided to refrain from protesting across the league.

"Drag me, I don't care .." said another Twitter user . "What Jonathan Isaac did was his right to do. I didn't lose respect for him and I still respect him for who he is. If a player stands up or kneels, I would care less."

Magic's owners, the DeVos family, released a statement in support of the players' pre-game protest on Friday. The statement did not allude to Isaac's decision to stand up.

"The DeVos family and the Orlando Magic organization fully support Magic players who have chosen to take advantage of their professional platform to send a peaceful and powerful message condemning intolerance, racial injustice and the unjustified use of violence by the police. especially against people of color. " statement said.

He added: "We are proud of the positive impact our players have had and we join them in believing that sport can bring people together, uniting divisions and promoting inclusion, equality, diversity and unity. We know that This is not about the military, the men and women who honorably serve to keep our communities safe for all, or those who have paid the maximum price to provide freedom, including freedom of expression. "

"We are confident that the entire Magic family has immense respect for these entities and individuals," the statement said. "It is about uniting to end racism once and for all. We are committed to walking alongside our players, today and in the days ahead, in the search for lasting and impactful change."

The Magic are facing the Brooklyn Nets in the third game of the league of the season resumed in Orlando.

All the players knelt for the league's reopening games.

Last night, all NBA players who restarted the 2020 league season knelt during the National Anthem while wearing "Black Lives Matter" shirts.

Just before the start of the game Thursday night, players with the New Orleans Pelicans and Utah Jazz, accompanied by coaches and game officials, knelt. The Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers did the same thing before their Orlando game.

On some in-game jerseys, the names of the players were replaced by messages like "Equality," "I am a man," "Ally," and "Say your name," sending a clear message in support of the social justice movement.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Thursday night that he would not force players to stand up during the anthem.

"I respect the unified act of peaceful protest by our teams for social justice and, in these unique circumstances, I will not enforce our long-standing rule that requires us to remain during the execution of our national anthem," Silver said.