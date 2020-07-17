Jonathan Morris announces a year of commitment after leaving the priesthood: "I am very grateful to God"

Fox News contributor Jonathan Morris, a former Catholic priest, joined "The Story" on Thursday to discuss his commitment to ABC News producer Kaitlyn Folmer.

"I am very grateful to God," said Morris, who announced in May 2019 that he had asked Pope Francis to release him from his priestly vows. "God's plans are mysterious. And I am so grateful to the church that there is a process by which the Holy Father, Pope Francis, has granted me a dispensation."

FLASHBACK: JONATHAN MORRIS: MY DECISION TO LEAVE THE CATHOLIC PRIESTHOOD

On June 10, 2019, Morris appeared on "The Story" to discuss his decision. At that moment, the hostess Martha MacCallum asked: "Is there someone you are leaving the church for?"

"No, there isn't," Morris replied. "I have no one in mind for marriage. There is no existing relationship. I am starting right now expecting to hear what God wants from me and I will go very slowly, professionally and personally, and I trust that God will guide me."

"A few days after that interview," Morris told MacCallum on Thursday, "I went to lunch with Kaitlyn professionally. I was in New York and had met her professionally before. A month after that, we went out to dinner. I think you would call that. an appointment.

Morris said that Pope Francis "had recognized that [the priesthood] was simply not the right thing for me. And he said not only to move forward, free from that obligation of his priestly vows, but to be an active voice for the church as a layman, And that's what I'll do ".

He described his personal journey as "very strange, but it has been beautiful."

"Life is full of changes, you know, both professionally and personally now, big changes," Morris said. "But I am very happy that God has been by my side all this time. I am grateful for the 17 years as a priest in the ministry of all the people I was able to serve."