Jones says it's hard for Sessions to be on the "right side of the story" on Twitter he spat on military bases with a Confederate name

In naming military bases in honor of Confederate soldiers, Sessions said that "it was seen as an act of respect and reconciliation for those who were called to duty by States" and "it was not then and now is not an affirmation of slavery "
"The slavery issue had been resolved by war," he said.
"I know it is difficult for you to be on the right side of history when it comes to the Confederacy, but you should give it a try," Jones continued.
Nationwide, peaceful protests demanding justice and a reckoning with racial inequality have dominated the US. USA Following the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer, prompting many to reconsider the status quo and question the role of Confederate monuments and widespread use. of the names and symbols of the Confederate leaders.
Army bases across the country have continued to bear the names of Confederate military commanders, even amid intense outside pressure to rename them. Army facilities named after Confederate leaders include Fort Bragg in North Carolina, Fort Hood in Texas, and Fort A.P. Hill in Virginia.
Fort Rucker in Alabama is named after Colonel Edmund W. Rucker, an officer who fought for the Confederate army under Nathan Bedford Forrest, a slave trader, and one of the first leaders of the Ku Klux Klan.
