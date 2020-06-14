Jones says it's hard for Sessions to be on the "right side of the story" on Twitter he spat on military bases with a Confederate name







The Republican Party-led Senate Armed Services Committee earlier this week adopted an amendment to remove Confederate names and symbols from military bases and assets with the support of some Republicans, even when President Donald Trump said it was opposes such an effort. Jones supported the proposal.

Sessions, who faces a tough Republican election on July 14 for his former Senate seat against former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville, indicted Jones in a string of tweets on Friday of a vote that "seeks to erase the history of AL and America and thousands of Alabamians for doing what they considered their duty at the time."

In naming military bases in honor of Confederate soldiers, Sessions said that "it was seen as an act of respect and reconciliation for those who were called to duty by States" and "it was not then and now is not an affirmation of slavery "

"The slavery issue had been resolved by war," he said.

"Delete your account Jeff," Jones replied. a tweet from Saturday , pointing to the bipartisan vote. "I know it is difficult for you to be on the right side of history when it comes to the Confederacy, but you should give it a try," Jones continued. Sessions bent Later Saturday, saying, "This crazy attempt to erase American history has to end." Nationwide, peaceful protests demanding justice and a reckoning with racial inequality have dominated the US. USA Following the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer, prompting many to reconsider the status quo and question the role of Confederate monuments and widespread use. of the names and symbols of the Confederate leaders. Army bases across the country have continued to bear the names of Confederate military commanders, even amid intense outside pressure to rename them. Army facilities named after Confederate leaders include Fort Bragg in North Carolina, Fort Hood in Texas, and Fort A.P. Hill in Virginia. Fort Rucker in Alabama is named after Colonel Edmund W. Rucker, an officer who fought for the Confederate army under Nathan Bedford Forrest, a slave trader, and one of the first leaders of the Ku Klux Klan.

Nicky Robertson and Alison Main contributed to this report.





