The boy, a tourist who was 6 years old at the time, was hospitalized with "catastrophic injuries" after the August 4 incident, which took place on the 10th floor of the museum.

Jonty Bravery of West London admitted an attempted murder charge to London's Old Bailey court in December, saying he threw the boy from a balcony of the Thames-side tourist attraction in August with the intention of killing him so he could be in the News.

The boy survived but suffered life-changing injuries as a result of falling five stories from an observation deck on the 10th floor. He suffered bleeding in the brain and several broken bones.

Addressing Bravery, 18, on Friday, Judge Maura McGowan's sentence read: "I cannot emphasize too clearly that this is not a 15-year sentence. The sentence is life-long detention. The minimum term is 15 years. His release cannot be considered before that, he can never be released. "