Jordan Montgomery didn't leave everything on the field, and in this case, that only reflected how well he performed on Sunday night at Yankee Stadium.

As the Yankees sluggers staged a laser show en route to a 6-0 beatdown by the Mets, with five balls leaving the yard (two by Aaron Judge), Montgomery likened his teammates to bats by putting a mound clinic. The left-hander pitched so effectively, requiring only 59 pitches to complete five scoreless innings, that the Yankees, who wanted to make sure reliever Jonathan Loaisgia and Jonathan Holder got on their job, assigned Montgomery to the bullpen to throw a few more pitches. his last departure from spring training 2.0.

"Yes, I feel good," Montgomery said on a Zoom call. “(My) timing was good. I ran all my releases. I got weak contact and expanded the area when I needed it. I felt good about it. "

"Despite how good it was in the spring and, again, so far at summer camp, I think he even put it all together during his entire outing," said Aaron Boone of Montgomery. "You saw everything, and that's a good lineup there."

Montgomery, who underwent Tommy John surgery in June 2018 and made two brief Major League appearances at the end of last season, allowed just two hits while walking one and striking out six. As the third or fourth game of the season is likely to start, he appears ready to continue where he left off in his encouraging 2017 rookie season, when he posted a 3.88 ERA in 29 starts, totaling 155 ¹ / ₃ innings, or even beating that.

"I am really proud of Monty, where he is from," Boone said. "Not only did he get fit and ready for spring training, but he clearly continued to work during the break and put himself in a great spot upon entry."

The manager praised Montgomery for integrating a cut fastball into his fastball, curveball, and trade repertoire.

"I feel like I've worked as hard as I could during the hiatus for everyone who went home and put myself in the best position I could," said Montgomery, who spent the closing of her native South Carolina with her family. "So I'm proud of myself, of all the work I've done. I'm excited to compete with the boys."

It's time to complete against other guys, really, and the 27-year-old looks smart.