Jordan Spieth in contention at RBC Heritage after the birdie barrage

RBC Heritage started two months later than usual with a little rain, a little sun, and lots of little birds, most of them from Jordan Spieth to turn a rough start into a furious ending.

Ian Poulter drilled a 30-foot birdie putt and followed with a 5-4 foot iron for a birdie that closed his round of 7 under 64, giving him a share of the lead Thursday with Mark Hubbard at Hilton Head.

"I've always loved coming to play golf," said Poulter, and he's got plenty of company this year.

The RBC Heritage, typically a week after the Masters in April, is the second tournament since the PGA Tour returned after 90 days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The world's top three players are at Hilton Head: Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, and Justin Thomas, and none broke the pair on a day when 66 players on the 151-man field shot in the 1960s. A year ago, just 38 players on the field of 132 men opened with rounds in the 1960s.

Spieth wouldn't have guessed it would be one of them after a tee shot that was 5 yards to the right of 12th Street hit a tree and didn't stop rolling until it was out of bounds. He triple bogey and went 3 through three holes.

"Suddenly, I am 3 through three, and you start seeing guys going from 2 to 2, from 2 to 3 early," Spieth said. "It is not a great feeling."

Determined to at least try to get below average for his round, Spieth had the best of his career with six straight birdies on his back nine and finished with seven birdies in his last eight holes for a 66.

Poulter and Hubbard, who started birdie-eagle ahead of a group that included Webb Simpson, Ryan Palmer and Viktor Hovland, colonial winner Daniel Berger, Brooks Koepka, Ernie Els and that incredible group, Bryson DeChambeau, were in the large group. group at 67.

DeChambeau, who added about 40 pounds of mass to increase his swing speed, was hitting shots over the range during practice earlier in the week. I had to tone it down in the narrow, tree-lined Harbor Town Golf Links.

"I couldn't unleash the Kraken today," said DeChambeau, a student of Scandinavian physics and folklore. "It was too tight out there. The wind was swirling all day, and I wasn't comfortable giving it a good shot, but I was still able to keep it mostly on the street. "

Dustin Johnson was ready to make a move to the water at par 3 14 and compound the error with a triple three putt bogey. He still scored 68.

It was the first PGA Tour with spectators on the property, but not on the golf course with tickets.

Harbor Town is lined with vacation homes, villas, and townhomes, and many people spilled onto its decks and patios to watch. The route has ropes to align the street. This year, they put ropes to line up the yards to prevent people from entering the field.

One family had a record for Spieth as he walked down eighth street, one of two holes on front nine where he was unable to birdie.

That out-of-bounds shot had all the marks of bad jumps he's seen too often for three years without a win. With a provisional tee shot on the street, Spieth came up to look at the trees, and then about 20 yards to the right at his original tee shot in the pine straw. And then he made three putts.

Instead of going down, he said to caddy Michael Greller on the next tee, "That is over. Today we will have four (birdies) and shoot at par."

"I ended up getting a little more than that," he said.

Just like last week's opening round at Colonial, he got hot on his back nine. The streak started with an 8-foot putt on the second par-5 hole, and included a 7-to-4-foot iron to a left pin near the water on the fourth par 3. He was so prepared that Spieth began to watch eight birdies in a row to finish your round. But he saw enough mud on his ball from the fairway at No. 8 that he played conservatively at 30 feet, and then ended with another short birdie.

McIlroy and Thomas, who had a chance to win by entering the final round at Colonial last year, had 72. Rahm had a 71. For McIlroy, it was the first time since the ZoZo Championship in Japan in late October that he was about above average. After the first round.

"I am missing my left 3 wood and my right hand driver," said McIlroy. "If somehow, in two minds, what to do outside of the shirts here and get some guidance, it can bite you."

