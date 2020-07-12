Jordan: the comment of & # 39; bribery & # 39; Nadler's over Barr is 'ridiculous'

Rank member of the House Judiciary Committee Jim Jordan, Republican of Ohio, rejected the recent accusation by the committee chairman, Rep. Jerrold Nadler, that when Attorney General Bill Barr recommended the termination of the Southern District Attorney New York, Geoffrey Berman, was limited to criminality.

Berman told the House Judiciary Committee last week that when he met with Barr in June, Barr recommended that he resign and take another job in the administration, warning that if he were fired it would harm his future job prospects. Nadler later told reporters that "we still don't know if the attorney general's conduct is criminal, but that kind of quid pro quo is very close to bribery."

FORMER UNITED STATES ATTORNEY AT SDNY TESTIFIES THAT BARR PRESSED HIM TO GET OFF, ACCEPT DOJ LEADERSHIP POST

"First of all, Mr. Nadler's statement is ridiculous," Jordan told Fox News "Sunday Morning Futures" in response to the president's comment. He pointed to the lack of discussion about the cases or President Trump as evidence that Berman's removal was not part of any quid pro quo agreement.

"When we deposed Mr. Berman, he said very clearly, we asked him about his meeting with Bill Barr on June 19 in New York, we told him he talked about a case. No. Did he talk about any suspects? Did he talk about any witnesses of any case? No. Did he talk about the president? No. There was nothing there, "Jordan said. The attorney general and the president of the United States have the right to have the people they want as US prosecutors across the country, that was it. "

LAWSUITS MUST TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THE LAWYER OF THE UNITED STATES LAYING DOWN TO SEEK NEW PROBES AND HEARINGS

Earlier in Jordan's conversation with host Maria Bartiromo, the congressman said he hopes to see developments in Connecticut federal prosecutor John Durham's investigation into the origins of Russia's investigation in the near future. Barr had previously said he expects developments sometime this summer, and Jordan expressed his desire to see those who were in leadership positions at the time to be responsible.

"I've said this all along: I think Jim Comey is the biggest culprit here," said Jordan. "It was Comey's clique, this little handful of people on top of the FBI. And remember, Bill Barr, the first time he testified, said there was a leadership failure at the top echelon of the FBI. Comey, McCabe, Baker, Strzok, Page, they were all abandoned or had to be fired as the key people who led the Clinton investigation and the Trump-Russia investigation. Comey is the ringleader here; I hope they take a second look at him and I hope he is finally held accountable. "