Josh Brolin, wife Kathryn Boyd expecting a second child together

Josh Brolin and his wife Kathryn Boyd are having another baby.

Boyd, 32, announced Tuesday that he is expecting his second child with Brolin, 52.

"The Brolin's are growing!", The model captioned a photo on Instagram showing her growing baby bump. "Our little December baby is on the way …."

Brolin jokingly replied by commenting, “Wow. That is incredible! Congratulations … wait … WHAT?!?! "

The couple are parents to Westlyn, a 19-month-old daughter.

They were married in North Carolina in September 2016 after dating for three years.

The "Avengers: Endgame" actor is also the father of his daughter Eden Brolin, 26, and his son Trevor Brolin, 32, who he shares with his ex-wife Alice Adair.

He was also married to actress Diane Lane, although they had no children together.