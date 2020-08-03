Josh Harris is the Mets' safest buyer with a massive cheat

Private equity billionaire Josh Harris is seen as the safest option to buy the New York Mets. However, there is some question as to whether Mets fans would find him as the savior they desire.

Harris and investment partner David Blitzer already own three major professional sports teams: the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers, the NHL's New Jersey Devils, and the Premier League Soccer team Crystal Palace FC.

So far, the three great teams at Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment have played 20 seasons without making a conference championship. In fact, his teams only made the playoffs in five of 21 seasons (including this season's 76ers). Also, in the regular season, their teams are 581-748 combined for a combined winning percentage of .437.

In comparison, the Wilpon Mets since Fred bought half the team after the 1986 season have reached five National League Championship Series in 33 seasons, though there are no World Series titles.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban told The Post that he thinks Harris is super smart, but overall it's hard to have a passion for multiple teams.

"The challenge is emotional investment," Cuban said. "If you have that emotional commitment for any team, I don't see how you can do it (for multiple teams)."

Cuban has explored the purchase of a baseball team, but for the moment he has decided to stop bidding for one.

In fact, Harris, who is passionate about the 76ers, has had much more success with them than the Devils, a playoff appearance in seven seasons or Crystal Palace, losing records in each of his five seasons. In fact, Harris has already tried to resell Crystal Palace, sources said.

Blitzer is part of a separate group of investors who in 2014 bought half of the Yankees' Triple-A subsidiary in Scranton / Wilkes-Barre, showing an interest in baseball.

The 75 percent required of Major League Baseball owners to approve a sale would surely be comfortable with Harris, while rival bidder Steve Cohen has struggled with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and Alex Rodríguez was suspended as a player. for taking steroids.

This week, the remaining Mets bidders are expected to take tours of Citi Field. The Mets will likely ask for final offers to be submitted before the end of the month, the sources said.

There are some sports team owners who have had success with various teams. The common thread: good management, the sources said.

John Henry's Fenway Sports Group won with the Red Sox (2004, 2007, 2013 and 2018 World Series champions) and the Liverpool FC soccer team (2019-20 Premier League title). Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy receives much of the credit for baseball's success.

Harris in 2015 parted ways with Devils general manager Lou Lamoriello and his three Stanley Cups, losing a huge salary. Since then, the Devils have only had one playoff appearance in five seasons, while Lamoriello has led resurgent Maple Leafs and Islanders to a total of three playoff appearances.

"Lou was making a lot of money, but you get what you pay for," said a source after the situation.

Former 76ers coach and basketball legend Larry Brown in 2014 criticized Harris in the press for clearing the front office, including GM Tony DiLeo and buying coach Doug Collins' contract.

"They don't have a basketball person in the organization," said Brown.

However, Harris has started spending more money on players. The 76ers are expected to exceed the NBA salary cap next season, and the Devils last year acquired star defender P.K. Subban, who had three years and $ 27 million left on his contract to complement the team's young players.

Crystal Palace is also renovating its South London stadium.

Owners with multiple teams who have struggled include Stan Kroenke. His family owns the Los Angeles Rams, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Arsenal soccer teams and have spent more than 50 seasons without a title.

However, there are potential financial benefits to owning multiple computers.

You can share analytics, market multiple teams to corporate sponsors, negotiate better deals with dealers, share training complexes, and have more bargaining power by negotiating media rights deals, said a sports team consultant.

A Harris spokesman declined to comment.