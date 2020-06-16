Josh Harris, protagonist of ‘Deadliest Catch: Bloodline & # 39 ;, is the best memory of his late father, Captain Phil Harris

EXCLUSIVE: Captain Josh Harris constantly competes with his late father, fellow sailor, and captain Phil Harris, though young Harris would tell him that he is simply carrying his father's historical legacy, and for good reason.

The "Deadliest Catch" star recently released his new spin-off series, titled "Deadliest Catch: Bloodline," but on this show, Harris, along with business partner Casey McManus, is on a mission to uncover the hidden treasure of locations fishing in and around the waters of Hawaii.

Through ancient handwritten relics, which he found when renovating his ship, Harris, 37, discovered that his father had planned and fished there a few decades earlier. Now, to interpret Elder Harris' fishing charts, the couple uses the skills of an experienced commercial fisherman, Jeff Silva, to help them navigate treacherous seas and fulfill their father's legacy.

SIG HANSEN, 'HAPPY CAPTURE STAR' # ENCOURAGES BLUE NECKLACE WORKERS TO KEEP FAITH DURING THE CORONAVIRUS FIRE

Speaking to Fox News, Harris reflected on his favorite memory of his father and still shows intense laughter today in the avid sailor, as well as the expeditions Harris has had since discovering his father's old fishing plans, which the experienced harpooner from Alaska described to be much more deadly in the waters of Hawaii.

"It was really interesting to see the different places my father has been, hear the different stories and understand why he went there," Harris explained. “And then meeting the people he met, which was a really wild part. It was great because then you can hear the stories about why my dad was there and what he did. "

THE "DIRTY JOBS" STAR MIKE ROWE TO THE COZY "BEFORE THE CAPTURE" SPEAKS WITH THE "HAPPY CAPTURE" CAPTAINS

Harris also met people who actually saw his father at the time.

"He signed things for them and they still have it in his office there, which was really cool to see his signature and see the type of s — he wrote about these things, these signatures that he had sent for these people," said Harris. "It takes me to a different time when he was alive and I was there doing autograph sessions with him, you know? And I could see him saying some of the things he wrote to some of these people and that just makes me smile."

For Harris, memories like these never fade and often become more vivid, given the details other fishing buddies have told him about their father.

"I'm laughing out loud, saying, 'Yes, that's definitely the old man,'" he said. "And it was really cool. And at the same time, it's like, man, fishing in Hawaii is so much harder than you can imagine. Everything wants to kill you when you get in the water. So it's pretty crazy. "

Harris added: “However, the whole situation and seeing what you got to see and there's the possibility that there is a commercial aspect to it? Yes there is. And we only have to see only a small portion of what it has to do. So we'll probably go back and continue this research and see what else there is to see there before finally committing to something. That's something that's huge. "

OLD STAR OF & # 39; HAPPY CAPTURE & # 39; JAKE HARRIS SENTENCED TO 18 MONTHS IN JAIL FOR POLICE CHASE: REPORT

Harris also recalled a childhood memory of his father, who died in 2010 at age 53, growing up.

“So I'm testing for the high school baseball team and we're going to this batting cage on Father's Day. And it's at one of those fun complexes, you know, where they got the go-karts and the laser tag and a lot of things, "Harris recalled.

He continued, "So we went into this batting cage and it was like a medium pitch, so it's around 35, 40 mph, and I'm hitting." And he says: & # 39; If you want to be a real man, you are getting into the heart of the fast & # 39 ;. I go in there and I couldn't hit a ball to save my life. Then he says, 'Let me show you how it's done.' So take this bat and smoke a cigarette, you can't smoke in this place. He didn't mind an s — ".

Harris said his father entered the batting cage after avoiding the no-smoking rules when he told the assistant that he was almost done with his cigarette.

"The guy says, 'Hey, you can't smoke. And my dad says,' What? I'm almost done & # 39; and they say: & # 39; And you have to put on a helmet to get into that cage, "Harris continued with a laugh. "So my dad goes out and they just fit as a couple and the cages are full, and he takes this as something like a helmet to put on and it's too small for his head. So you put this thing on and you're pinching the sides of your head, but it's like three inches above your head, but it's the only one that would work remotely. And he swings so hard that he tries to hit one of these balls. "

Harris said his father's face "turned bright red and all the veins in his neck are exposed."

"This helmet doesn't fit him at all," Harris recalled. "And he's rocking so hard and growling at the same time, biting his cigarette and missing everything. But that moment there, it was so amazing because he was trying so hard and he was getting so mad and he was rocking so much." more difficult but came late to the field each time. "

The reality star said she let her father take it once his old man came out of the batting cage and his day ended with the two of them taking a bite to eat.

"I'm like, way to go, Dad! You really left them dead," Harris joked. "And he says, 'Shut up, get in the car. We're going to get something to eat. I mean, it was so much fun watching him swing every getting stronger and more and more upset. Aw man. That was one of my favorite memories of my father, right there. "

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Immediately pressed if that was the only time he saw his father defeated in anything in life, Harris thought about it and emphatically accepted.

"Actually, that's for sure as s — correct!" the Scream. "It was great. I loved every second! My hero, knocked down by a batting cage!

"Deadliest Catch" airs on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on Discovery.