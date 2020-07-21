Josh Hartnett remembers that people thought he was "scrapping" his career, saying he was "finding" himself

It didn't take long for Josh Hartnett to find success in Hollywood, and whether fans know it or not, he's been constantly working ever since.

The actor, now 41, burst onto the scene in 1997 with the short-lived television series "Cracker: Mind Over Murder," which led to high-profile roles in "Halloween H20: 20 Years Later" and "The Virgin. Suicides. " eventually starring in blockbusters such as "Pearl Harbor" and "O".

After years as the protagonist, Hartnett seemed to disappear, at least from conventional movies.

"The story is, I'm an inmate or a discontent or something," Hartnett told Entertainment Tonight. "But I never felt like this … I was never idle, I was just doing other things."

Hartnett recalled that he did not want to take on the projects they offered him.

"I think when I was younger, I was fighting a concept that I had of myself within the industry, and I didn't feel like I was being offered the movies that I wanted to do, and then the movies that were being offered, I also couldn't do that because I wanted to maintain my integrity, "he recalled.

So Hartnett decided to take things into his own hands.

"So I started producing my own movies and did smaller independent projects," said the "Black Dahlia" star. "People took it as if they were throwing out a career or something, but it wasn't that at all, in my opinion. It was just kind of finding myself."

The actor said he is proud of himself for taking the time to find his voice and "try to do something of myself that was not created for me."

"I took time off, but overall I took time off to do other things, like raising my children," Hartnett added. "I started writing a lot. I wrote some scripts, I wrote some short music videos, and I started producing."

He said his relationship with Hollywood is the same as ever, which means he is "doing what I want to do."

"It is difficult to make films in this industry if you are trying to make personal films. Fortunately, I have been able to get in contact, especially recently, with many filmmakers and people on board to hire me to play the film. Kind of roles I want to play." Hartnett told Entertainment Tonight. "So I've been lucky these days."

One of Hartnett's most recent film projects, the true story "Most Wanted," sees him star as a Canadian journalist investigating the story of an addict who is set up in a spying plot and imprisoned in a Thai prison.

"I'm from Minnesota, basically I'm from Canada, and I never heard anything about this," said the actor. "This is such an interesting story of corruption and an obviously horrible thing a young man went through. It just didn't make the news in the United States. I was surprised by that, but then I met the director and his passion for that was so evident and so full of energy. "

The actor recalled meeting Victor Malarek, the real-life journalist he played as he prepared for the role. After meeting Malarek and spending time with him, Hartnett recalled thinking, "I have to play this guy."

"I have played some real life people, and that pressure is there …" he told the media. "It's twofold: You want to be good to the person you play, but you don't want to be too good. You want to be honest."

Like many around the world, Hartnett and his longtime partner Tamsin Egerton have been quarantined with their children.

"We are juggling a lot," he told the store, noting that the children's homeschooling curriculum has not been terribly difficult. "I feel lucky that we can enjoy our time together and not force them into these situations that will cause the family dynamic to crumble."