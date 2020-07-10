Josh Hawley invites ESPN CEO to speak about China and NBA amid clash with sports reporter

Senator Josh Hawley, Mo-Mo Republican, has extended an invitation to sit down with ESPN CEO James Pitaro amid the intense clash that erupted on Friday with sports network reporter Adrian Wojnarowski.

Hawley's office sent out a press release detailing a letter he planned to send to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, criticizing the league's decision to limit the messages players can use in their uniforms to "pre-approved social justice slogans" while "Censor support" for law enforcement and criticism of the Chinese Communist Party.

Hawley wrote in the letter to Silver that "the free expression of the league seems to stop at the limit of the sensitivity of its corporate sponsors."

WOJ BOMB? SEN. HAWLEY RELEASES ESPN REPORTER'S PROFANE RESPONSE TO HIS CRITICISM OF THE NBA BOARD

Wojnarowski, who arguably is ESPN's most prominent reporter and gives so much NBA news on Twitter that his messages have been dubbed "Woj Bombs," apparently did not appreciate Hawley's message.

"Shit," Wojnarowski replied, according to Hawley.

"Do not criticize #China or express support to the police for @espn. It drives them really crazy, ”Hawley wrote on Twitter with an apparent screenshot of the answer.

Wojnarowski issued an apology to the senator and ESPN released a statement on the matter.

"I was disrespectful and made a regrettable mistake. I regret the way I handled myself and am immediately communicating with Senator Hawley to apologize directly, ”he wrote. "I also need to apologize to my ESPN colleagues because I know my actions were unacceptable and they should not reflect on any of them."

"This is completely unacceptable behavior and we do not approve of it," the statement said. "It is inexcusable that anyone who works for ESPN responds in the same way that Adrian did with Senator Hawley. We are addressing it directly with Adrian and the details of those conversations will remain internal."

Hawley responded to ESPN's statement, telling the network that he does not want an apology from Wojnarowski.

STEPHEN A. SMITH, MARK LEVIN SPAR ON THE ANTI-SEMITICS OF DESEAN JACKSON, PROTECTING THE KNEES

"Don't make @wojespn apologize. He just says what he really thinks. Call @NBA. You know, your job," Hawley tweeted.

Later, the senator revealed that ESPN and Disney "lobbyists" have been trying to reach him, but made it clear that he just wanted to speak to the network's top boss.

"My phone has been ringing with lobbyists for @espn, for @Disney, the works," Hawley wrote. "Let's make this simple. I'm inviting ESPN CEO Jimmy Pitaro to Washington. My office. Let's sit down and discuss ESPN, #China, the @NBA. We look forward to your response."

ESPN did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

The NBA came under fire last year after Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey tweeted pro-Hong Kong rhetoric just before the league series in China between the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets. The league felt the immediate reaction.

Morey posted subsequent tweets to try to stop the bleeding, while Rockets star James Harden apologized for the tweet. But it was in vain.

SEN. MARSHA BLACKBURN DEMANDS ANSWERS ABOUT THE NBA'S RELATIONSHIP WITH CHINA

China began cracking down on the NBA almost immediately, as Chinese sportswear brands suspended or severed ties with the Rockets. The Communist government also blocked broadcasts of the league's preseason games in the country and canceled NBA Cares events and media availability ahead of exhibition games between the Lakers and the Nets.

Silver supported Morey's right to freedom of expression, but said she regretted the result. The players remained silent while in mainland China, as did the league's most vocal critics of President Trump, choosing to "learn more" about the situation or take more photos at the White House.

Critics of the NBA's uniform policy questioned whether the NBA would allow messages of support for Hong Kong protesters.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to The Undefeated, the list of phrases allowed in NBA uniforms includes: Black Lives Matter; Say their names; Vote; I cannot breathe Justice; Peace; Equality; Freedom; Enough; Power to the people; Justice Now; Say his name; Yes You Can (Yes, We Can); Release; Look at us; Listen to us; Respect us love us; Listens; Listen to us; Get up; Ally; Anti racist; I'm a man; Talk loud; How many more; Group economy; Education reform; and mentor.

Hawley asked the NBA commissioner to answer five questions: whether the NBA will censor pro-military or police statements; if it is true that the phrases approved for display on T-shirts do not include messages of support for the victims of the Chinese Communist Party; whether the NBA will censor any message that shows support for the victims of the Chinese Community Party; how the league plans to defend players who speak out against China; and whether the league will condemn China for trying to silence the players.

Fox News' Brian Flood and Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.