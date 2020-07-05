Josh Holloway, star of & # 39; Lost & # 39 ;, explains why he joined the cable & # 39; Yellowstone & # 39;

Josh Holloway, who rose to fame playing James "Sawyer" Ford in the hit ABC series "Lost," played one of the most iconic television characters of the early 2000s.

Since then, Holloway has starred in shows including the CBS thriller "Intelligence" (2014) and the US sci-fi epic "Colony" (2016-2018).

He has now joined season 3 of the hit cowboy drama "Yellowstone," which premiered to nearly 7 million viewers on Father's Day as the highest-rated cable drama of the year. New episodes air on Sundays at 9 p.m. EST on the Paramount network.

"Yellowstone" follows John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and his family as they run the largest adjoining ranch in the United States and face threats from developers and politicians. Holloway's character, money manager Roarke Carter, is his latest adversary.

Holloway, 50, spoke to The Post about why he wanted to be in "Yellowstone," taking on Costner, Sawyer's legacy, and more.

What attracted you to "Yellowstone"?

Well, it was my favorite show on television at the time. I'm actually calling you from Wyoming. It is my favorite place in the world. It is the jewel of the world for me, where animals still go and buffaloes still roam. On Father's Day I saw five moose, two moose, a buffalo and a deer, and I was driving! What attracted me to the show was that it takes you there. Scenic beauty, cinematography. And also Kevin Costner. He is a legend, of course, and it was an honor working with him. And I knew (series creator) Taylor Sheridan. So it was all of that, and the fact that I have a cabin here and have been coming for the last nine years, so I knew (about) all of these issues that I was dealing with on the show.

What was it like working with Kevin Costner?

When you meet your heroes, you hope everything goes well and they don't surprise you and tell you to get lost. He was super friendly, present, humble and really on the job. It inspires you. I really enjoyed meeting and working with Kevin. You might expect him to be somewhat distant, but he wasn't, and I loved that. So we had a good time together.

Tell me about your character, Roarke Carter.

It is not doing anything good. I like to describe it as the inevitable. It is progress incarnate, the velvet hammer. He comes to you, whether you like it or not. So that's what he stands for: big companies bring great things. He is the Duttons worst nightmare because he does it through the government (and) he can condemn their land. He will try to buy it and, if he cannot, he will condemn it. So it's a problem, and I hope they treat it in a real way. Being someone who usually has to put on a show, it's amazing to be a guest star. It is not my show; I don't have to load the episodes. I just went in and out. It's fun.

It's a cowboy show, but Roarke is not a cowboy.

Not at all! At first I was very discouraged because I know Taylor (Sheridan) and we have been riding horses all day together. . . So when I got the call (to be on the show), I thought, "Well, God, he knows I'm a cowboy for God's sake, of course I'm going to be one of those guys!" But no. He thought it was fun. But I love the character. He wrote it because he knows that I fly fish. And maybe I have some other skills that are there.

How often are fans of "Lost" still approaching you by Sawyer?

Probably a few times a week, but it makes a big difference when you cut your hair. When I have short hair and no beard, it's like the Clark Kent costume. It's so funny. I had that experience in Istanbul; I was looking at a guy who was drawing Sawyer, and I was there with his short hair for about 10 minutes watching him say, "Dude, that's a good job." And he said, "Thanks, man!" (and continued drawing). He never recognized me.

Sawyer was known for his tastes in books. What do you think he would be reading during quarantine?

Nostradamus (laughs). Maybe "A river runs through it", something that would bring some calm, you know? Definitely not "The Road" by Cormac McCarthy, no thanks. That would be too close to home.

