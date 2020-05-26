Joss Whedon says the best he will do is Buffy's episode "The Body"

Joss Whedon, creator of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, says the season 5 episode "The Body" of the popular series is the best he can do.

Joss Whedon, creator of Buffy the Vampire SlayerHe says "The Body" from Season 5 is the best he can do. Buffy It was the cult classic supernatural drama series about a young woman chosen by fate to fight the forces of darkness. The series lasted 7 seasons long before coming to an end. It starred Sarah Michelle Gellar as the main character, as well as Alyson Hannigan, David Boreanaz, Nicholas Brendon, and Anthony Stewart Head. The series has spawned comics, video games, a spin-off, and legions of enthusiastic fans. The show garnered critical acclaim, has been studied for its cultural impact, and is on several lists of the best television shows of all time.

There were some really amazing episodes and story arcs throughout Buffy the Vampire Slayerrun. It's hard to forget the Acathla arc that culminates in Buffy being forced to kill her love, Angel, for example. The season 6 music episode, "Once More, With Feeling" is another unforgettable episode that led to fan gatherings and joint songs across the country. An entire episode without any dialogue, "Hush" won a Primetime Emmy Award in 2000. However, perhaps the most memorable episode was "The Body." The episode begins when Buffy returns home to find her mother, Joyce, lifeless on the couch. The rest of the episode is about the direct consequences of this character's recurring death.

Joss Whedon sat with Meter to discuss this emotionally powerful episode of television. Whedon separates the different elements of this tragic story and talks about his own personal pain and experiences with loss, as well as how his approach to "The Body" impacted. Whedon explains: "My mother died when I was 27 years old in a car accident. But I didn't really think about mining (the experience) until around the third season."During the talk, Whedon shares that he believes"(The Body) is probably the best thing I've ever done and the best I'll do, and I agree with that. You know, there are worse epitaphs."





Whedon also discusses how he wanted to tell a story about pain and, in particular, his "Boring eccentricities."I wanted to avoid giving lessons or some sense of catharsis. Whedon was able to update this goal in the episode, through Gellar's brilliant acting, writing, chilling absence of music, directing, all the elements that came together to deliver a shocking, raw television episode In a show that focuses on the Assassin as she kills demons and vampires and countless innocent residents of Sunnydale who are doomed by virtue of living in Hellmouth, this reality-based episode found a way to bring more emotional weight that almost everything that had gone before.

Before "The Body", Buffy had been able to overcome almost all the obstacles that had been presented to him. With his will, his strength, and the help of the "Scooby Gang," Buffy had always managed to get ahead. Count on Buffy to kill the monster in the final hour, defeat the "Big Bad" when all hope seemed lost. But the only thing he could not avoid was death. There was no return, enchantment, or plot armor. Death was final, death was real. "The Body" was difficult to watch and difficult to forget. It remains a quintessential story in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and the genre in large.

