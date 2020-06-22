Journalist Andy Ngo spent five days undercover in Seattle's CHOP area: "Continuous experiment in lawlessness"

SEATTLE – On June 8, Seattle police frantically loaded what they could of the East Precinct into trucks and cars. Within hours, they boarded and left the station. That night, left-wing protesters from Black Lives Matter and Antifa declared ownership of the six-block neighborhood in the middle of the largest city in the Pacific Northwest. They called their new territory the "Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone", or CHAZ. No laws or regulations apply here, except one: "Police are not allowed."

For five undercover days and nights in the area, I witnessed an ongoing experiment in lawlessness, chaos, and brute force criminality. To avoid being exposed as a journalist (several journalists have been excluded or expelled) I slept and showered outside the area. (Those inside do not have showers, but they do have portable toilets). I took meals, and most of my water breaks, elsewhere because I was reluctant to remove my mask and risked recognition. Every day I entered the area twice through its semi-porous borders, once in the early afternoon and again after dark, staying until the wee hours of the morning.

Crime has arisen inside and outside the area.

On Saturday morning, a shooting erupted that left at least one person dead and another injured near a border checkpoint. The police reportedly encountered resistance when they tried to reach the victims, who were apparently taken by private car to the hospital. Police officers arrived in the area to collect caps and evidence, according to some reports, while police with riot gear were on the border.

On Thursday, police arrested Robert James after he left CHAZ. He is accused of sexually assaulting a deaf woman who was lured into a tent. On the same day, the former candidate for the city council, Isaiah Willoughby, was arrested on suspicion of starting the arson attack in the East Precinct on June 12.

Police Chief Carmen Best has stated that police response times to 911 calls in the surrounding area have "more than tripled" because the force has crashed into a station.

