Journalist blinded while covering protests: no way they've mistaken me for anything other than lobbying

Shortly thereafter, Tirado was shot in the face with a foam bullet, which broke the glasses she was wearing and left her permanently blind in one eye.
"There is no way they have confused me, with a professional camera, with anything other than the job press," he said.
Now Tirado is suing the city of Minneapolis, his police chief, and others for his injury.
Press Freedom Tracker has verified over 400 such incidents in 60 cities.
"Journalists have a clear First Amendment right to cover public events," Press Freedom Foundation director of defense Parker Higgins said in a statement.
Tai-Heng Cheng, a Sidley Austin attorney who took over Tirado's pro bono case, said the case will have important implications not only for Tirado but also for all journalists working to deliver reports to the American public from the ground in the middle of the demonstrations.
"The United States Constitution is clear: you simply don't shoot journalists covering civilian protests. It is fundamentally anti-American," Cheng said. "And we filed this lawsuit for Linda because we believe it is really important to establish that principle."
"As a freelancer without the protections of a press desk and the attorneys who would come with a network or news masthead, freelancers certainly are left alone," said Tirado. "I am definitely going to look at the surgery bills for at least the next few months. I just received the first bills and they are quite large so we will see how it works."
She said she is now dealing with what the future of her job will be like. after recovering from her injury, but she is confident that she will continue working.
"I think the nature of my work will have to change substantially, given that I am a front-line journalist, and it is a question of how I am going to heal and if I can go to a safe place," said Tirado. "But yeah, I'm still going to keep working. There is absolutely no way this is going to stop me."