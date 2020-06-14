Journalist blinded while covering protests: no way they've mistaken me for anything other than lobbying





Shortly thereafter, Tirado was shot in the face with a foam bullet, which broke the glasses she was wearing and left her permanently blind in one eye.

"There were protesters behind me, police officers in front of me, but you can see from the clarity of the photo that there was no gas around us," Tirado, a freelance journalist and author, told CNN's Brian Stelter in "Trusted Sources." Sunday.

"There is no way they have confused me, with a professional camera, with anything other than the job press," he said.

Now Tirado is suing the city of Minneapolis, his police chief, and others for his injury.