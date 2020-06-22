Joy Behar warns Dems that Biden is not a "mugger" despite polls: Trump voters are "in love" with POTUS

"The View" co-host Joy Behar offered a warning to Democrats who may be increasingly confident of Joe Biden's chances of winning the 2020 election against President Trump.

Between the coronavirus outbreak and the racial tensions following George Floyd's death, several polls in recent weeks have suggested that Biden has a comfortable lead over Trump, including the latest national Fox News poll showing the former vice president holding a lead of 12 points. .

On Monday, while discussing the overwhelming size of Trump's crowd at Saturday's rally in Tulsa, Behar began having fun at the president's expense.

"I've seen a bigger crowd at a Carrot Top performance in Soho," joked the liberal television personality. Having said that, what worries me the most is what I saw before the demonstration when people from the networks interviewed Trump supporters. And let me tell you something … don't assume Biden is disgusting – despite the fact that the numbers are in their favor right now. "

She explained, "These people are in love with the way you are in love with someone when you first meet them and they just run towards each other in slow motion. They are in love with him. He is like the groom, however, that will leave you in six weeks for a younger version and a prettier version, while Biden is like the husband who will take out the garbage and do the dishes. "

Behar concluded by saying to his co-hosts, "So I am concerned about people who are in that state of euphoria over a candidate because they will take it to the polls."