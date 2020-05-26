JTG on how he found out that Shad Gaspard was missing, who he believes is behind a large money donation | Newsdio

Former WWE star JTG, who was a tag team partner and close friend of Shad Gaspard, appeared on Lillian Garcia's podcast Chasing Glory.

Gaspard passed away at age 39 after a tragic incident in Venice Beach while with her son. As noted, the former WWE star was carried by a wave on the beach after Gaspard, his son, and a group of swimmers found themselves in deep water to the point that first responders had to rescue them. Gaspard was last seen after telling rescuers to save their son.

At the beginning of the podcast, JTG shared how he discovered that Gaspard had disappeared. Gaspard's wife called him on the phone Sunday night just before he went to bed. It was then that they told him that Gaspard had disappeared.

JTG originally thought Gaspard was teasing him, which was done quite often. However, there was something wrong with the tone in Gaspard's wife's voice.

"I like it, yeah, this is real. She's a good actress, but I said I was going to accept it. I jumped in the shower, brushed my teeth and ran over there. Then we were on the beach with flashlights looking for Shad. We were there for a few hours. I was there until after midnight. I think I accepted it that day. I had to accept it, yes, I didn't. I was expecting a big bear hug from behind, but part of me is still waiting for that bear hug big from behind. "

A $ 40,000 "CTC RIP" donation was made to a GoFundMe campaign with a goal of $ 100,000 to help the Gaspard family. This has caused some fans to speculate that the donation came from John Cena due to the brief faction that was created in 2008 with Cena and Cryme Tyme.

During this time, WWE made an angle where all three stars tore JBL's limousine to pieces with Cena writing "CTC" or "Cryme Tyme Cenation" on the vehicle.

Around the 109:40 mark, JTG spoke briefly about the donation and whether she thinks Cena was behind her.

"I don't know, I'm not one hundred percent confirmed, but I'm 99.9% sure you know there was a $ 40,000 donation and it was, they said the person who donated the money was CTC RIP and CTC was a faction between Cryme Tyme and John It was dinner and it was in 2008. It was one of the most fun I have had in WWE as a team with Cena. "

Other topics covered in the podcast include the following:

Shad and JTG's journey as tag team

Coming from a single mother

Lessons learned by signing with WWE at 21

WWE release (first time)

Addresses rumor that Shad and JTG quit WWE

JTG on if he will ever fight again

What has JTG been up to since leaving WWE?

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7X4ZqJqGzEY (/ embed)