JTG pays tribute to Shad Gaspard | Newsdio

JTG visited Instagram today to pay tribute to the late Shad Gaspard.

JTG and Gaspard joined in WWE as Cryme Tyme and have stayed close to the wrestling business.

Here's the JTG post on Gaspard:

“I want to thank all the friends, fans and family who contacted me and the Shads family during this difficult time. The torrent of love and support has definitely helped me get through this. I have my moments where I'm incredulous and I feel a lot of pain, but as soon as I start to remember Shad and our relationship, I start to smile. I have tons of memories of Shad and we just relax for no reason and having a great time, enjoying each other's energy, working together, traveling the world together.

Laughing at inside jokes no one knew, making groceries after a show, and then compulsively eating at Red Lobster, and our favorite roast ourselves relentlessly. The relationship that I and Shad had appears once in a lifetime. If you have a close friend or loved one, always try to make an effort to let them know how much you appreciate them. Tomorrow is never promised.

Shad and I always express how much we appreciate each other in each other's lives and then go on to a good trendy barbecue … just to balance things out.

Shad, thanks for always being there for me. You were more than my teammate, more than a friend, you were the older brother I always wanted to grow up with. The world will remember you for who you are. A HERO

# CRYMETYME4LIFE "