Juan Carlos: the former king of Spain will leave the country amid scrutiny of alleged financial deals

In a letter to his son, King Felipe VI, Juan Carlos, wrote that he was making the decision "due to the public repercussion that certain past events in my private life are generating."

Spanish and international media have reported on the alleged financial deals of the former King, who is now 82 years old, even before he abdicated in 2014, and on his son's efforts to distance himself from his father.

"A year ago, I expressed my will and desire to stop carrying out institutional activities. Now, guided by the conviction of providing the best service to Spaniards, their institutions and to you as King, I communicate my thoughtful decision to move, this time outside of Spain, "added Juan Carlos.

"A decision that I make with sadness, but with great serenity. I have been King of Spain for almost forty years and, during all of them, I have always wanted the best for Spain and for the Crown", published the letter published by the royal house, continuous.