Juan Soto: star of the Washington Nationals tests positive for Covid-19 hours before the start of the home

Soto will miss the team's first game against the New York Yankees scheduled for tonight, Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo confirmed during his media availability Thursday.

Soto, who last played in Tuesday's exhibition game, is currently asymptomatic, the team's website said. There is no time available for your return.

According to the MLB protocol, Soto has to give negative twice in a period of 24 hours to play again.

Soto was tested on Tuesday and the results returned on Thursday morning. The tests for other players were negative.