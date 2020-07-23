Juan Soto: star of the Washington Nationals tests positive for Covid-19 hours before the start of the home

Soto will miss the team's first game against the New York Yankees scheduled for tonight, Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo confirmed during his media availability Thursday.
Soto, who last played in Tuesday's exhibition game, is currently asymptomatic, the team's website said. There is no time available for your return.
According to the MLB protocol, Soto has to give negative twice in a period of 24 hours to play again.
Soto was tested on Tuesday and the results returned on Thursday morning. The tests for other players were negative.
The news comes just hours before the game takes place, where Dr. Anthony Fauci is set to launch the first ceremonial launch.
MLB has not announced any postponements or cancellations for tonight's game, despite amateurs and sports journalists wondering on social media if the game should continue.
Soto was an important part of the Nationals lineup last year, hitting 110 RBIs and 34 home runs while scoring 110 runs.