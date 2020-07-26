Juan Soto will probably be the first hit on the fantasy rocky road

After more than four dying coronavirus concerns, nightmarish negotiations between players and owners, and threats of a lost season, MLB finally unveiled its 2020 Opening Day.

Without the attendance of fans with their minimal pomp and circumstance, the first day of the season was as smooth as a gravel drive. Nationals star outfielder Juan Soto tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the day, Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw had a late scratch due to stiff back, and heavy rains reduced the first game of the season only six innings. Welcome to the COVID era.

Now we can sit here and mourn for the lost players and what crazy time we live in, but complaining and crying doesn't bring home a fantasy baseball championship. Injuries happen all the time, and you just have to dig deeper through the group of free agents and find a capable body to help you weather the storm. Just think of the positive COVID tests as just another injury. Find yourself the next man.

It cannot replace the production you expected from Soto. He was a first-round pick in most leagues. Andrew Stevenson, the team's fourth outfielder, is simply not going to cut him, especially since he will be heading to the pack with Michael A. Taylor. You need to find someone to play every day, since at-bats are the key to success this year. Padres' Trent Grisham, A's Mark Canha and Baltimore's Austin Hays are solid options – not only do they play regularly, but they all have the hitting tool you need.

The need to replace Kershaw comes with less urgency. He is expected to be fine, so a temporary replacement like Dustin May should suffice. If you need someone beyond this week, take a look at Tyler Mahle of the Reds. His schedule is smooth and the offensive behind him is fierce. If you're not someone like him, then try high-leverage intermediate painkillers.

Get ready for a crazy season, everyone. This trip is going to be more than irregular.

Howard Bender is the vice president of operations and head of content for Fantasy-Alarm.com. Follow him on Twitter @rotobuzzguy and watch it on the award-winning "Fantasy Alarm Radio Show" on the fantasy sports channel SiriusXM Monday through Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. Visit FantasyAlarm.com for all of your fantasy baseball tips.