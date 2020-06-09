Juan Williams says Democrats want police reform, not 'eliminate' to the cops

"The Five" co-host Juan Williams told "Fox News Rundown". On Tuesday, he aired a podcast that supported the Police Justice Act, which Democrats presented Monday and would ban certain practices and curb the legal immunity granted to police officers for acts done in the line of duty.

"I think this is the accountant for a structure right now, it would also point to the power of the police unions in that structure, but a general structure that really doesn't try to hold the police accountable in cases of excessive force." Williams told host Jessica Rosenthal when discussing her support for the legislation.

SUBSCRIBE AND DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS TOUR

"The officer involved in the George Floyd case [Derek Chauvin] had many, many complaints against him about the use of excessive force," Williams said. "However, he remained in the reputable police force and capable of carrying out what became, you know, in my opinion, an assault on a human being. And it was a deadly assault. So how can that be?" "What does that say? We? It tells us that there is something wrong with the system as it exists."

DEMOS REVEAL SWEEP POLICE REFORM IN ORDER TO COMPLY WITH THE POLICE

The bill would lower the bar for officers to face criminal prosecution by allowing charges in reckless misconduct cases as well as intentional misconduct. It also seeks to incentivize independent investigations at the state and local levels and allow more investigations of "patterns and practices" by state attorneys general and the United States Department of Justice.

The legislation is one of several political responses to Floyd's death, which has sparked massive protests across the country. Some have called on governments to "disburse" the police and reinvest the money to help the black community.

More from the media

Williams also highlighted what he called the "heavy" use of military equipment by law enforcement as an obstacle to improving relations between law enforcement and their communities.

"I don't think anyone believes you shouldn't have a police officer," he said, "but there was a huge increase in this type of discussion after the police received a lot of used military equipment after the withdrawal from Afghanistan began a few years ago." . and if you recall, things like high-caliber weapons … and tanks and trucks suddenly ended up in the police department and showed up in Ferguson, Missouri [in 2014] … "

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I think," added Williams, "that there has been an increase in 'Why do we have such intense military-looking equipment on the streets of the United States that it is used against the Americans?' And now it has resurfaced. really after what happened in Minneapolis.

"But once again," he stated, "I just want to emphasize, there is a difference between thinking that devaluing the police means ending the police versus reforming, not just reforming the police, but putting money into social workers, mental health people "

To listen to the full interview, subscribe and download The FOX News Rundown on your favorite podcast player.

FOX NEWS RUNDOWN is a daily news-based morning podcast that offers a deep dive into the most important and controversial stories of the day.

Fox News' Ronn Blitzer contributed to this report.