Juan Williams says that Ilhan Omar & # 39; looks a lot like & # 39; Trump with a call to & # 39; start … dismantle the entire system & # 39;

"The Five" co-host Juan Williams compared Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Minnesota Democrat, to President Trump on Wednesday after first-year lawmaker called him Tuesday to "begin work on dismantling the entire system of oppression wherever we find it. "

Elsewhere in her comments, Omar highlighted the "economy and political systems" of the United States, which she says "prioritize profits regardless of who is benefiting."

"We live in a populist era," Williams said in response to a query from co-host Jesse Watters about Omar's patriotism. "I don't think there is any question about his patriotism. I think he's a member of Congress and has pledged his loyalty to the United States of America and is glad to be here."

"She said she thinks it is unfair, and guess who says the same thing? Donald Trump," added Williams. "He said: & # 39; The system is manipulated & # 39 ;, & # 39; It is unfair to the workers & # 39 ;, & # 39; It is unfair to you if you are trying to pay the doctor's bill and pay your children go to school & # 39 ;, & # 39; These elites don't & # 39; "I'm taking care of you." That sounds a lot like what Ilhan Omar just said. "

Williams went on to say that Trump's idea of ​​"dismantling" the system includes renegotiating free trade agreements and promoting new protectionist policies.

"That sounds like her [Omar] and Bernie Sanders," he said.

Fox Business Kennedy host disagreed with Williams, saying Omar "hates America" ​​because "America it is & # 39; the system & # 39 ;, like it or not ".

"If you think that a system that only helps a few [exists] in the United States, try looking at Soviet Russia. Try looking at Zimbabwe. Try looking at Venezuela or even Sweden in the early 1980s when they weren't a market economy When it became a free market economy then they could have a bigger welfare state.

"She despises the system," Kennedy said of Omar. "She does not want to improve the system. These types of structuralists want to undo what is great, not only about the United States but about what the United States has spread throughout the world."