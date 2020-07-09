Juan Williams says Trump & # 39; really came out on top & # 39; in the Supreme Court ruling on tax documents

"The Five" co-host Juan Williams said Thursday's Supreme Court ruling blocking immediate access by Congress to President Trump's tax returns will be a "short-term" victory for the president and his efforts. reelection.

"The important thing here for the president in the short term is that his taxes are unlikely to be released before the November election," Williams said.

"Although we saw him [Thursday morning] with his hands on his chest looking defensively and talking about Obama and the witch hunt, I think if you look at him politically … he really came out on top in terms of Congress, not having immediate access to the records, "he added.

SUPREME COURT BLOCKS CONGRESS FROM OBTAINING TRUMP TAX RECORDS, SENDING CASE TO LOWER COURT

Triumph expressed his frustrations with the higher court on Twitter on Thursday after judges refused to issue a final ruling on whether congressional committees could have access to their financial records, turning the matter over to lower courts.

The case involves subpoenas from four House committees chaired by Democrats for bank and accounting records involving Trump and his family.

"In the long run, I think the big problem is that you have a conservative Supreme Court that makes it very clear that, in terms of prosecution and investigation, that the president is not above the law," Williams said.

SWAN: SUPREME COURT OF TAXES DECLARATION "COULD HAVE BEEN WORSE" FOR THE TRUMP

The inconclusive ruling shows that "all, all Americans, including the president, have to respond to legal subpoenas and actions to that effect," Williams continued, "and I think that is something that goes beyond the political moment."

Williams cited a separate ruling in which the court declared Trump vulnerable to a subpoena for his financial and tax records by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, Jr.

"The president said he couldn't be investigated, he couldn't be prosecuted, that he could shoot a man on Fifth Avenue," Williams said. "He even said he could forgive himself. Well, here is a Supreme Court that says that is not the case, Mr. President. There are no kings around here."