Jude Bellingham: Police investigate racist 'hateful' comment made to Borussia Dortmund teenager







On Thursday, Bellingham posted a screenshot of the now-deleted message on Twitter that called him an "overrated talent" and said "Blacks only think about money."

In a statement, West Mercia police said officers were investigating racist comments made on social media towards a 17-year-old from North Worcestershire, England.

Inspector Lee Page said officers are "thoroughly investigating these abominable comments" and added that the police had contacted the victim and the victim's family.

Although the user deleted the tweet and deactivated the account, Twitter has taken action in this regard, as it violates the company's Hateful Conduct Policy.