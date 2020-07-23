Jude Bellingham: Police investigate racist 'hateful' comment made to Borussia Dortmund teenager

On Thursday, Bellingham posted a screenshot of the now-deleted message on Twitter that called him an "overrated talent" and said "Blacks only think about money."
Inspector Lee Page said officers are "thoroughly investigating these abominable comments" and added that the police had contacted the victim and the victim's family.
Although the user deleted the tweet and deactivated the account, Twitter has taken action in this regard, as it violates the company's Hateful Conduct Policy.
A Twitter spokesperson told CNN that during the current UK soccer season, the company had suspended nearly 300 accounts and "taken action" on nearly 6,000 examples of abuse and hateful content.
"We continue to proactively engage and collaborate with our valued soccer partners to identify ways to collectively address this issue," the spokesperson said.
Midfielder Bellingham signed with Dortmund on Monday for a widely reported fee of more than $ 26 million. He played his last game with his boys club, Birmingham City, on Wednesday and was visibly moved by the final whistle.
Watford player Kabasele said he received numerous abusive posts on his personal social media accounts and urged the platforms to do more to address the issue. Neither Twitter nor Instagram responded to CNN's request for comment at the time of publication.
Bellingham is the last talented young Englishman to choose to pursue his Bundesliga career, following in the footsteps of Jadon Sancho, who quickly became an England international after joining Dortmund from Manchester City in 2017.