judge-accepts-fbi-lawyer’s-guilty-plea-for-false-statement-in-carter-page-warrant-paperwork

(CNN) Former FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith formally pleaded guilty on Wednesday to changing text in an email when working to renew the surveillance application of former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page in 2017.

Judge James Boasberg of the DC District Court accepted his plea at a hearing that lasted about an hour Wednesday.

Clinesmith admitted to one charge of inserting the words “not a source” into an email in 2017 about Page’s history with the CIA, when Page had been a contact. The email was part of preparations officials were making to apply for a renewal to Page’s wiretap in 2017. The Justice Department has since invalidated that renewal application, and several officials have harshly criticized FBI procedures in the handling of surveillance applications.

“At the time I believed the information I was providing in the email was accurate. But I am agreeing that the information I inserted into the email was not originally there and I inserted that information,” Clinesmith told the judge over the phone on Wednesday.

Boasberg also leads the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court that approved the Page wiretaps. He confirmed with Clinesmith’s defense lawyer and prosecutors on Wednesday that he wouldn’t need to recuse himself from the case.