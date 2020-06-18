Judge Andrew Napolitano: Coronavirus pandemic does not entitle government to ban religious services

Here is a questionnaire about the Constitution. What is the first freedom protected by the Bill of Rights? If you guessed the speech or pressed, then you are close. The first protected freedom is religion.

The two religious clauses in the First Amendment keep government out of our pockets for religious purposes and out of our churches for all purposes. That was, at least, the intention of the editors.

The tyrannical behavior of many state governors, who have issued executive orders purporting to regulate private behavior on private property, including religious behavior in places of worship, and in the process have enforced these orders as if they were laws, has done so. ignored.

NAPOLITAN JUDGE ANDREW: CORONAVIRUS COURTS ORDERED BY GOVERNORS AND MAYORS ARE UNCONSTITUTIONAL

In the United States, governors do not write laws; only legislatures do it. There are no pandemic or public health or emergency exceptions in the Constitution.

In my home state of New Jersey, Catholics were allowed, allowed to attend public masses last Sunday for the first time in 88 days.

This has deeply concerned many of the faithful, and many non-adherents, who understand the concepts that only legislatures write laws and that no legislature can write a law that tells a religious institution when and how to allow worship.

So who closed all houses of worship? Why did the Catholic bishops dispense with a nearly 1,600-year-old rule that survived all kinds of wars and pestilences, requiring attendance at Sunday mass? What became of the separation wall?

Here is the back story.

When first-year law students are asked what the Establishment Clause and the Free Exercise Clause mean in the First Amendment, they often argue that these clauses require a wall of separation between church and state.

Some students even offer to find the language of the "separation wall" in the Constitution. They are still looking for him.

Although it is correct to use the phrase of the separation wall, it is nowhere in the Constitution or in any federal statute. It was first used publicly in a 1802 letter from President Thomas Jefferson to a congregation of Baptists in Danbury, Connecticut.

The congregation had written to Jefferson complaining that Connecticut was taxing all landowners to pay for the state-supported Congregationalist Church. He was told that the state viewed his religious freedom as a privilege to be distributed, rather than as an inalienable right as the congregation believed it to be and how he had characterized it and other rights in the Declaration of Independence.

Jefferson understood that the values ​​underlying the First Amendment religion clauses mean that while only Congress was prohibited from establishing a church or interfering with worship, states should also not.

In his famous letter, Jefferson opined that the First Amendment erected "a wall of separation between church and state." For Jefferson, the word "state" in that context meant all governments.

Although the imposition of state taxes to support churches ended during the 19th century, it was not until 1947 that the Supreme Court clearly ruled that the First Amendment, whose language only restricts Congress, also applies to states.

We know yes because the 14th Amendment prohibits all states from restricting the privileges or immunities of the citizens of the United States. The phrase "privileges or immunities" connotes attributes of national citizenship, including a ban on the government establishing a religion or interfering with its free exercise.

In other words, the right to worship or not, and the right not to be accused by another person's cult, are personal human rights, as Jefferson called them, inalienable rights.

Now back to the governors and the bishops.

Governors allowed crowds at Walmart and arrested people for attending funerals. They allowed thousands of protesters on public streets and did not arrest any of them for marching without masks or for not distancing themselves socially.

My friend Professor John Rao from St. John's University wrote: "Our troubled world continues along its current revolutionary path without a clear idea of ​​how far the fiendish disorientation that has been unleashed can go. One thing and one thing. things seem definite to me in the midst of general uncertainty.With some very notable exceptions, the leadership of our beloved Church, legitimate as that leadership is, has proven to be totally subordinate to the state.

It was not the governors who closed the churches. It was, with a few brave exceptions, the ruthless American Catholic bishops who did it. Never before in the history of America has the Church become an arm of the state. The governors told the bishops to close their churches, and they obeyed. Their predecessors were martyrs. They are cowards.

That is not giving Caesar what is Caesar's. That is giving Caesar what is of God.

Faithful Catholics believe that we consume the bread of life at Mass. Bishops have no more moral right to deny us that saving sacrament than governors.

Faithful Catholics also believe that the Church of the Holy Mother is the path to eternal salvation and the Bread of Life is food for that path. What mother would deny her children food? One in the hands of the bishops subordinate to the state.

When the Supreme Court explained the two religious clauses, it ruled that they prohibit both conspicuous government aid to religion and all government interference with it, and all excessive entanglement between church and state.

In another time and place, how different this could have been. A hundred years ago, the Church was banned in Mexico and the militias were persecuting priests. Saying a public mass then was the functional equivalent of a capital crime. However, more Masses were celebrated for the faithful per day in Mexico in those years than in the United States in the last 88 days.

The separation wall isolates our religious beliefs and practices from government tyranny. But without episcopal fidelity and courage, the wall collapses.

