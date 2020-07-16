"I do not agree with what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it." – Voltaire (1694-1778)

When Thomas Jefferson wrote the Declaration of Independence, he included in it a list of the settlers' complaints to the British government. Notably absent were the complaints that the British government infringed on freedom of expression.

In those days, the speech was as biting as it is today. If the words were addressed to Parliament, all the words were legal. If they were addressed directly and personally to the king, as Jefferson was in the Declaration, they would constitute treason.

It goes without saying that Jefferson and the 55 others who signed the Declaration would have been hanged for treacherous speech if the British had prevailed.

Of course, the colonists won the war, and six years later the 13 states ratified the Constitution. Two years after ratification, the Constitution was amended by adding the Bill of Rights. The ratified first amendment banned Congress from doing what colonists never seriously complained about what the British government was doing: infringing on freedom of expression.

James Madison, who drafted the Bill of Rights, insisted on referring to the speech as "free" speech, to emphasize that the government already existed. If you could have asked Madison where he believed freedom of expression came from, he would have said that it was one of the inalienable rights that Jefferson wrote about in the Declaration.

In other words, each of the signatories of the Declaration and those who ratified the Bill of Rights expressed in writing their unequivocal belief that freedom of expression is a natural, personal right for every human being. It doesn't come from the government. It comes from within us. It cannot be removed by legislation or executive command.

However, just seven years later, during John Adams' presidency, Congress enacted the Alien and Sedition Acts, which punished speeches critical of the government.

So how could the same generation, in some cases the same human beings, who prohibited infringement of the speech on Congress, enact a law punishing the speech?

For some of the editors, the federalists who wanted a great government like the one we have today, infringing on freedom of expression meant silencing it before it came out. Today this is called a prior restriction and the Supreme Court has essentially banned it.

For anti-federalists, or Democratic Republicans, as they called themselves, the First Amendment prohibited Congress from interfering or punishing any speech.

The Adams Justice Department indicted, prosecuted, and convicted anti-federalists, including a congressman, for their critical speech.

When Jefferson won the presidency and the anti-federalists gained control of Congress, the federalists repealed the suppression portions of the Aliens and Sedimentation Laws speech on the eve of his departure from control of Congress, so that it would not be used against him.

During the Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln locked up hundreds of journalists in the North who criticized his war efforts. During World War I, President Woodrow Wilson, whom my alma mater at Princeton University is trying to erase from his memory, arrested people for reading aloud the Declaration of Independence or singing German songs from breweries.

Lincoln argued that preserving the Union was more important than preserving the First Amendment, and Wilson argued that the First Amendment only restricted Congress, not the President. Both arguments have been rejected by the courts.

In the 1950s, the feds successfully prosecuted Cold War dissidents on the theory that their speech was dangerous and could be prone to violence. Some of the victims of this tortuous justification died in prison.

The government's respect for speech has increased and decreased. It is at its lowest point during the war. Of course, dissent during the war, which challenges the government's use of force to kill, is often the most important and timely discourse.

It was not until 1969, in a case called Brandenburg v. Ohio that the Supreme Court gave us a modern definition of freedom of expression.

Brandenburg harangued a crowd in Hamilton County, Ohio, urging them to march to Washington and take back the federal government of blacks and Jews, who he said were in control. He was convicted in an Ohio state court of criminal unionism, basically using the speech to awaken others to violence.

The Supreme Court unanimously reversed its conviction and held that all innocuous speech is absolutely protected, and all speech is innocuous when there is time for more speech to refute it. The Supreme Court itself had just ruled in Times v. Sullivan that the entire purpose of the First Amendment is to encourage and protect open, broad, robust, even caustic and rampant speech.

The speech we love needs no protection. The speech we hate makes. The government has no authority to evaluate the speech. As the editors understood, everyone has the natural right to think as we like and to say and publish what we think. Even hateful, hurtful, and harmful speech is protected speech.

However, in dangerous times like the present, we have seen efforts to use the courts to block the publication of unflattering books. We have seen state governors use the police to protect meetings of protesters whose message they agreed to and to disburse critical protesters. We have seen mobs silence the speakers while the police did nothing.

Punishing speech is the most dangerous business because it will never end. The remedy for hate speech or threat is not silence or punishment; it is more speech, speech that challenges the speaker.

Why do people in government want to silence their opponents? They fear their power will be weakened. Dissidents may present more attractive arguments than they do. Saint Augustine taught that almost everyone in the government wants to tell others how to live.

What if we all say what we want and the government leaves us alone?

