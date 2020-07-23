Judge Andrew Napolitano: In Portland, the actions of federal agents are illegal, unconstitutional, and damaging

"The baron thief's cruelty can sometimes sleep, his greed may be quenched at some point; but those who torment us for our own good will torment us endlessly because they do so with the approval of their own consciences." – CS Lewis (1898-1963)

Serious problems involve personal liberty and public safety in Portland, Oregon. Police do not enforce local and state laws. They refrain from doing so because they have been instructed by elected public officials.

The Supreme Court ruled that state and local elected officials, not the police, are empowered to determine the depth and breadth of law enforcement. And the court also ruled that the police have no legal obligation to protect lives and property.

In other words, the police cannot be sued for their intentional failures. The remedy for those failures, according to the court, is to choose different officials who will deploy police assets differently. However, the police have a moral obligation to protect lives and property. For what other purpose have we hired and trained them?

OREGON LAWMAKER SAYS PORTLAND'S PROTESTS ARE NOT OUT OF CONTROL

All people have a natural right to protect their lives and property, especially when the government does not. If its failures are systemic and repeated, it is the duty of the people to alter or abolish the government. We know this from the Declaration of Independence.

More from Opinion

Portland has been the center of anti-police protests this summer. The neighborhood around the State Capitol has suffered nearly two months of nightly protests. Most of these are peaceful; Some are destructive.

Last weekend, without prior notice or local consent, the US Department of Homeland Security dispatched teams of officers, untrained in crowd control and in military uniform, to the streets of Portland. Their uniforms had no government, administrative or personal names, only the word "Police" on the tape. They descended on the city in unmarked vans and began to grab people indiscriminately from the streets, regardless of the person's legal presence or personal behavior.

& # 39; MUST BE RESTRICTED & # 39 ;: NAPOLITAN JUDGE ON WHAT FEDERAL AGENTS IN PORTLAND CAN AND CANNOT DO

According to a victim's account, he was walking peacefully in the downtown area, observing the chaos, when five masked men in full dress uniforms stepped out of an unmarked SUV, grabbed him and put him in the car. They tied plastic hands behind his back. They covered their faces with the cap. They held him for two hours and then released him. They did not press charges against him.

They had no basis for this kidnapping.

It was a kidnapping, not an arrest. An arrest is a legal restriction by a legitimate government authority pursuant to an order issued by a judge that specifically names the person to be arrested, or according to the probable cause of the crime personally observed by the arresting officers. Neither of these was the case in Portland.

And some victims were even less fortunate than those kidnapped. They were assaulted with pepper spray and struck with non-lethal explosive bullets that stun, injure and disorient. Bullets can damage the eyes, heart and liver. I saw a video of a young man on a bicycle walking away from the chaos. However, he was attacked by five of these feds.

An Annapolis graduate and Navy veteran asked a small group of feds what constitutional authority was present in Portland. They responded by sprinkling pepper on his face and hitting his hand with a stick, smashing numerous bones in his hand.

Portland is in America, right? What's going on here?

This is how totalitarianism begins

On Monday, DHS acknowledged that these thugs are their police and said that their behavior will somehow bring stability to downtown Portland. The phrase used by acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf, imitating his boss, was "law and order."

But there is nothing legal or orderly about what these agents did. Their activities in Portland are illegal, unconstitutional, and damaging.

They are illegal because federal agents selectively arrest people and don't even pretend to enforce state and local laws. Under federal law, the feds cannot deploy police or military in the country unless the state Legislature or state governor requests it. Neither has done it for Portland.

The feds' activities are unconstitutional because they are using government force to arrest people without probable cause or arrest warrants. We know that there is no legal basis for these "arrests" as they have not charged anyone.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR OPINION BULLETIN

Also, this is so damaging and terrifying: being kidnapped, handcuffed, blindfolded, not spoken to and then released, all for no stated reason, will chill others from public dissent.

The First Amendment to the Constitution requires the government to protect speech, not assault those who exercise it. If these indiscriminate beatings and kidnappings are intended to discourage people from dissenting publicly, it is deeply unconstitutional, counterproductive, and will be costly to the federal government.

Under the Constitution, the ability to regulate health and safety belongs to state and local governments. The feds simply do not have the legal authority to fill the gaps in local law enforcement, no matter how offended they may be.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Thus begins totalitarianism. The feds claim that federal property needs protection and those assigned to do so need help. When help arrives, it does so by surprise, under cover of darkness and protected by anonymity. Later, the reinforcements beat and arrested and harmed the protesters because their leaders in Washington do not approve of the protesters' message.

Public dissent against the government is a fundamental personal freedom. It is as American as apple pie. It was an integral part of the creation of our republic. Government repression of dissent is totalitarian. It is as anti-American as the governments we fight against in world wars to preserve our fundamental freedoms.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE BY JUDGE ANDREW NAPOLITANO