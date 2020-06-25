Judge Andrew Napolitano: Statues Protests: Don't erase history, but admit that good men did very bad things

"Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it." – George Santayana (1863-1952)

I am amazed at the efforts across the country to remove and destroy painful memories of our history. One would think that historical figures must be perceived as perfect to survive the winds of change that hit their statues and portraits, and the use of their names.

Some of this is decent and civilized. Some of them are wrong and violent. All of this is unnecessary.

When a statue is erected to a historical figure, it is a statement about the balance of the value of the person's life. It is not a claim for perfection.

The father of our country owned more than 100 slaves. When the US capital was in Philadelphia, at a time when Pennsylvania law considered all slaves to be released after six months of entering the state, George and Martha Washington, he, the president of the United States at the time – rotated their slaves in and out of state, so that none would qualify for freedom.

The same man who wrote in the Declaration of Independence that "all men are created equal" also fathered numerous children with one of his 600 slaves. Do you think Sally Hemings was free to reject a long-standing sexual union with Thomas Jefferson, the man who owned her?

And the author of the Constitution, who owned at least 100 slaves, defended his exploitation of them in his presidency. James Madison himself, who ingeniously and articulately defended the natural rights of whites, hardly considered blacks to be in the same category.

Should we really forget Washington, Jefferson and Madison?

We have come a long way from the attitudes and times that allowed the most grotesque exploitation of human beings by others, the most abominable legal institution in our history and the most hypocritical suppression of human value in the history of the western world: the Slavery In America.

Although legally ended with the adoption of the 13th Amendment in 1868, slavery has had a future life almost as hateful as the institution itself.

The afterlife has consisted of laws, customs, and attitudes designed to repress the lives and freedoms of African Americans.

We need to be reminded from time to time of our horrible past so that we can make a powerful effort to avoid repeating it.

These repressions included Jim Crow laws, lynchings, official and forced segregation, denials of constitutionally guaranteed freedoms based on skin color, the Ku Klux Klan and, in the post-World War II era, and generally accepted attitudes on the part of white police and the politicians who finance them that brutalizing blacks was somehow acceptable and even legal.

What is the common thread in the future life of slavery? The use of government for hateful purposes.

In my heart, I have encouraged the brave and peaceful people of Black Lives Matter because they exercise constitutionally protected rights par excellence to expose government hatred and wrongdoing.

Police officers can only use lethal force when they reasonably believe it is being used on them or on someone else. Even then, it can only be used proportionally to save a human life. When used for any other purpose, it is criminal, and police officers who use it without legal justification must be personally prosecuted and sued, regardless of their uniforms.

Police brutality directed against blacks in America today is the natural progression and spread of government hypocrisy that sparked and protected slavery. We need to reverse that progression.

But we can't reverse the memory of it.

We need to be reminded from time to time of our horrible past so that we can make a powerful effort to avoid repeating it. Does this mean changing the names of federal institutions? Does it mean tearing down the statues of the dead a long time ago because we finally realized that there was something more evil than good in some of them?

Or does it mean to tastefully limit these statues and portraits to museums and academic institutions where those who once considered themselves great may be exposed, warts, and all, for impartial Americans to judge?

I understand the impulses to get these guys off their pedestals. But doing so runs the risk of rewriting history and acting as if it never existed. We also run the risk of demanding such human perfection as a precondition for erecting an instrument of memory that only Jesus Christ can meet the standard.

Once we start tearing down the statues, be it Robert E. Lee or Christopher Columbus or Theodore Roosevelt, there will be no end.

Anyone who owns private property is free to display on that property any opinion on any historical figure in any form. Problems arise when the government does this.

The late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia wrote that the government itself has freedom of expression. I do not agree. People have freedom of expression because we are born with it and with other natural rights.

Government is not a natural creature; It is an artificial creation. When the government acts as if it has freedom of expression, who is it talking about? The power structure of those who control it.

Don't take my taxes to move your speech forward.

However, pretending that these figures never existed, or eradicating the memory of the good they did, will continue the march towards a false sense of place, one that is not based on what it was, but on what the people in power wished to have been. That is a self-deception that escapes reality.

We must live in the real world where bad men did good things and good men did bad things, and smart people recognize it.

You can escape from reality. But you cannot escape the consequences of escaping reality. Those consequences will be the inevitable repetition of a past that we should never forget.

