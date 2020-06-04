Judge Andrew Napolitano: The United States is under attack by three deadly viruses

“These are the times that the souls of men test. The summer soldier and the patriot of the sun, in this crisis, will withdraw from the service of their country, but the one who supports him now, deserves the love and thanks of men and women. "- Thomas paine (1737-1809)

Colonial America was full of summer soldiers and patriots who wanted to triumph over tyranny but were afraid to fight for it. Of course, enough fought. They won the revolutionary war and enacted a Constitution intended to prevent both anarchy and tyranny.

Today we have both of them.

The United States is under attack by three deadly viruses. COVID-19 has killed more than 107,000 Americans since March. However, it pales in comparison to the virus it caused: arrogance. And that, in turn, caused the virus that has plagued the United States since the 17th century: racism.

Right now, the largest cities in the US USA In at least 28 states they are under curfew, and many are patrolled by National Guard troops, as cities have been harassed by violence.

We all saw the heartbreaking video of a white Minneapolis policeman torturing and murdering a handcuffed black man on a public street.

On Wednesday night, the officer was charged with the most serious crime of second-degree murder and three other officers who were on the scene but did not interfere with the murder were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder. If convicted, everyone could face sentences of up to 50 years in prison.

If the killer was not wearing a police uniform, he would have been charged with first-degree murder.

First-degree murder requires proof of the intention to kill more planning or premeditation. However, this premeditation may arise during the commission of the crime itself. For example, when the time consumed by the commission of the murder is much longer than necessary to complete it.

In my opinion, premeditation occurred in the murderer's mind as he continued the slow suffocation, planning its continuity and its consummation, even rejecting a request from a fellow officer to let the victim go. Thus, by strangling George Floyd for eight and a half minutes, former officer Derek Chauvin planned to kill and carried out his plan.

The murder was an act of racism or arrogance or both. Racism is hatred of others because of the color of their skin. It is legally prohibited to all governments. You can choose a friend based on your skin color, but you cannot legally perform a single government act based on it.

Hubris was the Greek goddess of arrogant behavior with impunity. Hubris rejects the applicability of the laws to oneself due to a false belief in one's invincibility. In essence, arrogance is the desire to dominate. We also saw this in Floyd's killer.

We have also seen arrogance in the slow death of personal liberty this spring, as the 50 governors and mayors of many of the same cities now harassed by rioters have drawn up standards of behavior that were never legislated into law, and used the police to enforce those rules. as if they were law.

Believing that they will suffer no consequences for their destruction of constitutionally guaranteed freedoms and economic prosperity, these governors have become infected with arrogance.

Racism and arrogance from the government have led to violence on our streets. However, the protests, once the manifestation of natural pain and the assembly legally protected by reparation for known government failures and excesses, have been captured by those with sinister motives. Some of these advocates of violence, black and white, seek to restructure our culture through violence. That violence will destroy what little freedom remains.

What do people in the government have that they believe are above the law and invincible, whether they are the policemen who use lethal force illegally or the governors who illegally command the policemen to enforce their whims? Add to this the lives, liberties and property lost to the arrogance of governors who close businesses and leave 40 million people out of work, and you have the perfect storm that is testing our souls today.

Do we have the moral leadership to tackle this deadly disaster?

It is the president's harsh rhetoric: "looting brings gunshots"; "We will unleash vicious dogs"; "Gain control of the battle space", make things better or worse?

Was it just for him to break his own curfew and use tear gas to get the peaceful, legally present protesters out of a park near the White House so he could walk to a nearby church? Should the president be a tough guy or a peacemaker? Do violent words and deeds breed violence?

Can the same governors who closed society unconstitutionally now use legal force against protesters who want to destroy and remake society? Your police cannot protect private property and can hardly protect private citizens, so we have a second amendment. Now you know why we need great magazines and a lot of ammunition.

Why can New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, the prince of arrogance, allow 2,500 people in Newark to demonstrate for Floyd's death but deny 25 people in the small town of Newton the right to demonstrate against his blockades ?

Because, in his own words, he agrees with the Newark protesters and the Bill of Rights does not serve him.

We have no use for it.

All political dissent, including civil disobedience, is legitimate when it is peaceful. But violence is not legitimate unless it is in self defense or taking down a tyrant.

The police have a duty to neutralize violence. That means they must face the known danger: not seeing their friend murder someone or leaving their own police stations, as Chauvin's colleagues did.

The late historian Chalmers Johnson observed that if we do not eliminate racism and arrogance in government, we will pay dearly. He argued metaphorically that Nemesis, the Greek goddess of retribution, awaits her time with us. Maybe she's already here.

