Judge Andrew Napolitano: United States, our personal liberties are being squeezed in a press

Last week, this column addressed the expectation of revolution and the euphoria of freedom that invaded the 13 colonies during the summer of 1776. This summer in the United States, we are nearing the end of a civilized and free society as we know it.

The freedom to walk outside without worrying about your life and the confidence that constitutional freedoms are guarantees that the government will honor have dissipated. The effects are lawlessness on the streets and a loss of freedom for all.

The root cause of both is the failure of the government.

JIM DALY: SUPREME COURT APPS ON LITTLE SISTERS AND RELIGIOUS SCHOOLS ARE A WINNER FOR ALL PEOPLE OF FAITH

Anarchy was born in legitimate dissent and has been transformed into deadly violence. The dissent was sparked by public torture and the murder of George Floyd, a black man, by a white Minneapolis police officer.

For many people, myself included, this was too much to bear. It was the final public impetus for the release of pent-up anger over the disparate treatment of races by the government in general and by the police specifically, and about public officials who have known this for generations and looked the other way.

Since the adoption of the Civil War Amendments to the United States Constitution, the local, state, and federal government was supposed to have become colorblind.

We know we don't. But the death of an innocent black man by a vicious white police officer may have accomplished what 150 years of legislation and litigation have failed to do: turn the tide of public opinion against a culture that looked the other way in the face of government racial discrimination abuse and disparity.

But what started as legitimate, constitutional and laudatory dissent has turned, in some places, into violence and anarchy.

More from Opinion

The longer the violence continues unabated, the more pervasive it will become. It has not diminished greatly because many public officials trust those who commit violence and their supporters for political support.

Hence absolute lawlessness in Seattle, where a mayor and a governor refused to restore basic legal protections on the streets. A group of armed thugs, who claim to be liberators, took over an area six blocks from that city that was once beautiful. They destroyed property, avoided travel and commerce, and even caused the deaths of innocents. Until death raised their ruthless boss, the police stayed away because the mayor told them to leave the neighborhood alone.

At the other extreme of social collapse are deeply unconstitutional grabbings of power by mayors and governors in the name of public health. They have effectively nullified the Bill of Rights by using the police to violate religion, speech, assembly, travel, self-defense, privacy, business relationships, due process, and the sanctity of voluntary contracts.

These government leaders have invented their own rules and enforced them as if they were laws.

Hypocritical New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy violated his own rules of social estrangement by marching arm in arm with protesters, and his own restaurant shutdown orders by visiting a restaurant that secretly serves food indoors, and mocked the Bill of Rights as mentioned above. his salary during an appearance on Fox News.

What's happening here?

It is exquisitely wrong for mayors and governors to write their own laws. It is also unconstitutional; In the United States, only a popularly elected representative body, not the law enforcement entity, can write them.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION BULLETIN

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo takes refuge in legislation enacted at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic that gives him the power to regulate private behavior. But that legislation is unconstitutional because it violates the Guarantee Clause of the Constitution. That clause requires states to have the same separation of powers as the federal government and, therefore, only the legislature draws up the laws.

When the governor writes a law and enforces it, he ceases to be governor and becomes a prince.

The constitutional genius of James Madison irreparably separated these two functions, just as he separated the judicial function from the legislative and the executive.

The American civilization is being squeezed this summer by two factions: the anarchists, empowered by politicians who want their support, and the tyrannical mayors and governors. Often, in an irony that history will find bitter, by the same people.

Its victim is personal freedom in a free society. The freedom to walk the streets of Seattle or New York without being disturbed and the freedom to be yourself and take risks. The freedom to be free from thugs on the streets and the freedom to exercise our previously guaranteed fundamental rights.

What to do?

The Supreme Court needs to override its views that the police have no duty to protect life and property. That would mean that their moral and legal duty to enforce the laws would transcend the interference of the mayor and the governor with those laws.

In other words, the law would replace the Seattle mayor's decision that kept police officers away, and thugs on city streets.

And state legislatures must repeal the concept of qualified immunity for police. That doctrine has immunized police officers from being sued personally when they commit crimes or engage in psychotic behavior. Could the uniformed thug who took eight and a half minutes to drown George Floyd's life have thought twice if he had been financially responsible for his terror?

The same legislatures need to enact laws that absolutely prohibit governors from trampling on the Bill of Rights, because the Constitution has no emergency exceptions.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

How does this end?

Will a flexible majority accept uniformed and non-uniformed thugs on the streets? Will you accept tyrannical governance in the name of public health? Will tyrants return our freedoms when the pandemic has passed? Will this lead to vigilantes or martial law?

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FOR JUDGE ANDREW NAPOLITANO