Judge bans Seattle police from using tear gas and pepper spray amid ongoing protests

A judge ruled in favor of a group of Black Lives Matter on Friday, prohibiting Seattle police from using tear gas, pepper spray, and instant explosion devices to disperse crowds in the protests.

The ruling comes after a few tense weeks between police and protesters and legally enforces a similar temporary ban by city mayor Jenny Durkan and Seatle police department chief Carmen Best.

The Washington congressman insists that the "overwhelming number" of Seattle occupants is "protesting peacefully"

US District Judge Richard Jones issued the two-week ban, pointing out the dangers of using "indiscriminate" tactics that could harm peaceful protesters or innocent people, and asserted that the use of force is unconstitutional.

"Because they are indiscriminate, they can even spill into the homes or offices of passers-by as they have before," Jones wrote in his ruling.

He also pointed out the potential of tear gas and pepper spray to induce cough or other reactions that could also spread the coronavirus.

Plaintiffs in the lawsuit filed by Black Lives Matter Seattle-King County and the ACLU Washington State Chapter described the side effects of aggressive tactics used by police to disperse crowds during protests resulting in George's death Floyd.

The lawsuit says protesters suffered burning eyes from pepper spray, difficulty breathing from tear gas, and bruises from foam-tipped projectiles launched by police.

Occasionally, protests have turned violent in Seattle over the past two weeks, with a protester hitting his vehicle against a large crowd and shooting at a passerby. In other cases, protesters threw objects at police officers as calls to underfund the police intensified. The police also used aggressive tactics to dismantle the crowds.

Still, Jones' ruling said police tactics do not target "any agitators or criminals."

Jones added that the police can use tear gas and pepper spray in very specific circumstances including "violent or life-threatening activity" and only if the use of force is "directed" at a particular agitator.

The jets of violence caused police officers to leave the East Precinct in downtown Seattle in hopes of restoring calm among protesters. For nearly a week, protesters have seized a six-block radius of the city that includes the police compound and declared it the "Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone."

Police efforts have been unable to negotiate with the leaders of the protests to retake the compound. The ACLU celebrated the judge's ruling as a "victory" for the Black Lives Matter movement on Friday.

"The right to protest is fundamental to democracy," they said in a Twitter post.