Judge denies immediate appeal for women's football

A federal judge has denied a request by the American soccer players to allow an immediate appeal of their decision to reject their unequal payment claim against the US Soccer Federation. USA

Federal District Judge R. Gary Klausner in Los Angeles scheduled a trial for September 15 for the players' remaining claim of discriminatory working conditions.

The women's lawyers had asked her to issue a final judgment on her decision to dismiss the wage claim, which would have allowed them to take the case to the United States Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco.

"Granting an immediate appeal will not eliminate the possibility of two trials or the possibility of successive appeals involving interlocking facts," Klausner wrote Tuesday. “The court has rejected the parties' request to remain on trial pending the resolution of any appeal. And if a jury issues an unfavorable verdict for the plaintiffs on their remaining claims, there is no reason to think that the plaintiffs will not appeal that decision. "

Klauser ruled on May 1 that women were unable to prove discrimination on payment, and in part granted the USSF's motion for a partial summary judgment. She said the union for the women's national team rejected an offer to pay under the same pay-per-play structure as the men's national team's collective bargaining agreement and that women accepted guaranteed wages and higher benefits along with a bonus structure different.

He also refused to let go of charges that women were discriminated against because they played more games on artificial turf.

Klausner left intact the claims that the USSF discriminated in its use of charter planes and in the money it spent on commercial airfare, hotel accommodation, and medical support and training services.

"In one way or another, we intend to appeal the court's decision that disregards the central fact in this case that the players have been paid at lower rates than the men doing the same job," Molly Levinson, a spokesperson for the players. he said in a statement.

"Tonight's ruling simply means that an appeal may take longer and is a reminder that we must not give up our efforts both on and off the field to combat injustice," said Levinson. "Although we face significant challenges, it strengthens the reality that our effort is a part of the largest movement for equality that is taking place in our country right now."

New USSF President Cindy Parlow Cone, a former national team player, has said she hopes a deal can be reached. The current collective agreement expires on December 31, 2021.

The players sued in March 2018 under the Equal Pay Act and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, and claimed more than $ 66 million in damages.