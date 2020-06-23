Judge denies trial move in Robert Durst case

Durst's trial was suspended on March 16 after just a few days of eyewitness testimony due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.
Judge Mark Windham, wearing a black face mask that matched his black robe, pointed to the defense, requested the adjournment in March and said: "The motion for a null trial is denied."
The trial will resume on July 27 in an Inglewood court reformed to accommodate social distancing requirements.
In a broadcast of the proceedings, Durst's attorney, David Chesnoff, appeared remotely, and could be heard pleading, "The defendant is not asking for redress of his honor, just a fresh and simple start."
Chesnoff argued that a new panel should be chosen citing jury concerns by accurately recalling previous testimonies, exposing jurors to outside influences during the trial break and coronavirus health concerns for lawyers, judge and juries.
"No amount of precautions can stop a disease without a cure," he added later.
Prosecutor John Lewin, who was in court, responded that the defense motion "is a solution" and that a "wealthy" Durst and his team repeatedly request trials.
"When the pandemic ends, we guarantee that we will get more zero-judgment moves because they want to start from scratch," Lewin said.
Durst is confined to a cell in the Twin Towers Jail Medical Unit, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
Lawyers predict that the trial could last another four months and the frail defendant will take the position of witness for at least two weeks.
The case centers on largely circumstantial evidence, including Durst's infamous murmur in the HBO documentary "The Jinx" that he had "killed them all."