Judge denies trial move in Robert Durst case

Durst's trial was suspended on March 16 after just a few days of eyewitness testimony due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

Judge Mark Windham, wearing a black face mask that matched his black robe, pointed to the defense, requested the adjournment in March and said: "The motion for a null trial is denied."

The trial will resume on July 27 in an Inglewood court reformed to accommodate social distancing requirements.

In a broadcast of the proceedings, Durst's attorney, David Chesnoff, appeared remotely, and could be heard pleading, "The defendant is not asking for redress of his honor, just a fresh and simple start."