Judge dismisses copyright lawsuit of & # 39; servant & # 39; against Apple and M. Night Shyamalan

A lawsuit that accused Apple and M. Night Shyamalan of copying the 2013 movie "The Truth About Emanuel" for the Apple TV + series "Servant" has been dismissed, reports Variety.

A federal judge today rejected the copyright lawsuit, which had been imposed against Apple and Shyamalan by director Francesca Gregorini, who claimed that "Servant" appropriated the plot of her film and used the same "cinematic language," which resulted in a "substantially similar feeling, mood, and theme."

Gregorini also claimed that Servant presented "surprisingly similar and highly idiosyncratic characters, scenes, direction choices, and modes of narration."

In summary, the presumed similarities between the works pale in comparison to the differences in plot, themes, dialogue, mood, rhythm, characters, and sequence of events, and the Court concludes that the works in issue are not substantially similar as a matter of law, "reads the ruling.

Released in 2013, "The Truth About Emanuel" told the story of a 17-year-old babysitter who cared for a doll that replaces a dead baby, which is also an argument used in "Servant." The judge eventually decided that the television show is not similar enough to the movie to warrant a lawsuit, and that Gregorini exaggerated the similarities between the two plays.

Shyamalan and the creators of the "Servant" show have said "Servant" was in development prior to the release of "The Truth About Emanuel". Gregorini was targeting the unspecified damage earnings Apple got from the program, and a court order to prevent "Servant" from being further distributed.

"Servant" wrapped up its first season earlier this year and has already been renewed for a second season.