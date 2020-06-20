Judge Jeanine Pirro says Trump's loss of DACA in the Supreme Court shows that "we have a problem in Washington"

Judge Jeanine Pirro said Friday "The Five" that President Trump was practicing good policy by criticizing the Supreme Court's decision to deny the administration's attempt to end the Obama-era DACA program.

"The president supports the Dreamers," said Pirro. "He has indicated many times that they are good people, that they have an education, that they work hard and that this is the only country they have ever known."

"And all he has tried to do is make this the law of the land and the Democrats will do nothing more than keep coming and going to make it into political football, so that the president … is now getting a decision of the Supreme Court just before a presidential election. "

Trump called for new judges after Thursday's ruling, as conservatives targeted court president John Roberts for what they called a "pattern" of aligning with the liberal wing of the court on key decisions.

"Let me tell you how this is going to work for the president," Pirro said. "The general issue right now that the president has is saying to the public, 'Look, you need us for another four years. We need conservative judges.'" And I don't know why they're going left. "

The "Justice" presenter said the president's message to voters should be that he will protect their rights and say, "I will solve it" when it comes to the Supreme Court.

"But your religious freedoms are at stake. The Second Amendment is at stake. When the Supreme Court can topple this based on a technicality, when Obama did not have the right to make it a rule in the first place," Pirro said. "Well, they should have sent it back for Congress to address, and they won't. We have a problem in Washington."

