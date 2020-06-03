Judge Nap rates the evidence against Derek Chauvin as 'more than adequate'. to convict for second degree murder

Fox News senior judicial analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano said "Your world with Neil Cavuto"On Wednesday, the evidence against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin seems" more than adequate "to convict him of second-degree murder in the May 25 death of George Floyd.

"Knee pressure for eight minutes and 43 seconds obviously shows intention," Napolitano said, suggesting that Chauvin could have been charged with first-degree murder. "Yes, it is more difficult to convict for second-degree murder than involuntary manslaughter. But the longer answer is that there is more than enough evidence that a jury can find that."

FORMER MINNEAPOLIS OFFICER FACES UPDATED CHARGE IN GEORGE FLOYD'S DEATH; 3 OTHER FACIAL CHARGES

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said Wednesday morning that the charges against Chauvin, the white Minneapolis officer who knelt on Floyd's neck, had been upgraded to unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder. and involuntary manslaughter in the second degree.

Three other former officers: Thomas Lane, J.A. Kueng and Tou Thao have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murders while they committed a felony and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter with guilty negligence.

"I don't think the case is going to be tried," Napolitano told Cavuto. "I don't know how the defendants could get a fair trial. You are not going to find 12 people in the state of Minnesota who don't have an opinion about it."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"And that's another reason to charge with first-degree murder, because that will more or less induce a guilty plea to second-degree murder, which is a maximum of 40 years old," he added. "That's a long time in jail for this."

Napolitano also suggested that camera footage from the body of the incident, if it exists, could entice officers to accept deals.

"It will probably be a much more graphic and horrible view of this than the video that was taken by the viewer of the knee in the neck," he said. "You are going to see four different views of this. You are going to hear every word that was articulated.

"It would be so graphic that, again, it would induce a guilty plea rather than confront the wrath of a jury after seeing everyone."

Fox News's Danielle Wallace and Bradford Betz contributed to this report.