Judge Orders State Department to Issue Passport to Daughter of Married Same-Sex Couple





The ruling issued Wednesday found that the department's refusal to grant Roee and Adiel Kiviti's daughter, Kessem, a passport, "contravenes the United States Constitution, the Immigration and Nationality Act … and the Administrative Procedure Act "

"We are tremendously relieved that the court recognizes what we always knew: that our daughter was a US citizen by birth," Roee and Adiel Kiviti said in a statement. "We are proud to have taught our little girl to stand up for what's right even before she can crawl. No boy should be denied his rights because his parents are LGBT, and no family should have to endure the unworthiness we did." .

A State Department official told CNN on Friday that the department "is aware of the Court's decision and is reviewing the decision with the Justice Department. We have no further comment at this time."

Kivitis filed a lawsuit against the State Department in September 2019.