Judge Orders State Department to Issue Passport to Daughter of Married Same-Sex Couple

"We are tremendously relieved that the court recognizes what we always knew: that our daughter was a US citizen by birth," Roee and Adiel Kiviti said in a statement. "We are proud to have taught our little girl to stand up for what's right even before she can crawl. No boy should be denied his rights because his parents are LGBT, and no family should have to endure the unworthiness we did." .
A State Department official told CNN on Friday that the department "is aware of the Court's decision and is reviewing the decision with the Justice Department. We have no further comment at this time."
Although Roee and Adiel Kiviti are US citizens, like their son Lev, their 16-month-old daughter was not granted birthright citizenship due to a State Department policy that considers her "born out of wedlock." Because of that, he was required to have a biological bond with a U.S. citizen who had resided in the United States for at least five years. Adiel, with whom he had that bond, was a few months below that residency requirement at the time.
The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for Maryland by Immigration Equality, Lambda Legal and pro bono counsel Morgan Lewis.
"We are confident that the law is on our side," Roee Kiviti told CNN at the time. "Our daughter is a natural-born American. She deserves all the privileges and responsibilities that come with it."
The two Kiviti children were born in Canada with an egg donor and a gestational surrogate. When Kivitis applied for Kessem citizenship, his application was processed not under the foreign-born child policy of two American parents, but was marked as surrogacy. According to the State Department's policy on "assisted reproductive technology," "a foreign-born child for a surrogate mother, whose genetic parents are a US citizen father and an anonymous egg donor, is considered, for purposes of citizenship, a person born out of wedlock. " Because Kessem was only biologically linked to Adiel and only had a few months left for the residency requirement, his application was denied.
The Kivitis are not the only LGBTQ family that has sought a legal recourse to politics. According to a statement from Immigration Equality, his was the fourth lawsuit filed against the State Department by the LGBTQ immigrant rights organization. A federal judge ruled in favor of another same-sex couple who faced a similar hurdle under the State Department's surrogacy policy last February. The State Department appealed that decision.