Judge Refuses To Dismiss Flynn Case, Requests Full Appeals Court Review

Washington, DC Federal District Judge Emmett Sullivan refuses to dismiss the criminal case against former national security adviser Michael Flynn, and now argues that the DC Circuit Court of Appeals made a mistake when ordered to do so last month. in a 2-1 fault.

Sullivan, through his attorney Beth Wilkinson, filed a petition Thursday for a review called "en banc" by the entire DC Circuit Court of Appeals, arguing that the three-judge panel was trying to improperly force the district court to "grant" a motion that it had not yet resolved … based on arguments never presented to the district court. "

Flynn's attorney, Sidney Powell, had successfully sought a mandamus order from the three-judge panel in the appeals court ordering the district court to drop the case. The writings of the mandamus are unusual remedies, which are appropriate when there has been a "usurpation of the judiciary" that is "clear and indisputable," Powell acknowledged.

READ THE JUDGE'S REQUEST FOR REVIEW OF EN BANC

The circuit court decision, Sullivan argued, threatened to turn the "mandamus into an ordinary litigation tool."

"All the district court has done is guarantee a briefing against adversaries and the opportunity to ask questions about a pending motion," says Sullivan's motion. "Outside of the panel's opinion, those actions have not been deemed inappropriate, much less an extreme violation of the separation of powers justified by the mandamus."

If the banc review is granted, an oral argument date would be set, probably in the fall. If the banc review is denied, Sullivan could appeal to the Supreme Court, a process that could take months to resolve.

Powell has responded that it is extraordinary for a judge to try to keep an accusation alive, against the wishes of both the prosecution and the defense. The Justice Department sided with Powell in arguments before the appeals court, saying Sullivan risked compromising the separation of powers.

Powell largely cited the DC Circuit 2016 United States v. Court case. Fokker Services for the proposition that "a district court cannot deny the government's motion to dismiss because the judge has" a disagreement with the prosecution's prosecution exercise, "such as" a consider that the accused should be tried & # 39; or & # 39; that more serious charges should be filed. "The appeals panel largely agreed.

But on Thursday, Sullivan said the "Fokker" quote was not enough. He argued, when seeking a review in banc, that "(the) case (Fokker) did not question the process the district court employed to reach (his) wrong decision. "Specifically, Sullivan's filing stated that the Fokker court expressly declined to apply his reasoning to a" less formal court action, "and that Sullivan was simply considering his options, what which, Sullivan said, was allowed under the current precedent.

The decision of the three-judge panel that agreed with Powell and the Justice Department was straightforward, saying "that Flynn's request for a mandamus injunction" be granted in part; the District Court is ordered to grant … the government's motion to dismiss; and the order of the District Court to appoint an amicus is vacant as questionable, in accordance with the opinion of the court presented here on this date. "

The Justice Department has agreed with Powell that the case should be dismissed. The Justice Department, Powell said, had many reasons to seek rejection of the Flynn case, in light of the newly released exculpatory information. "Now that the additional facts have established that he was not interviewed for a legitimate purpose, and therefore any statement he made was not 'material' under 18 USC §1001, the Government rightly believes that he did not is guilty of no crime, "Powell wrote in a presentation last month.

For example, the handwritten notes that appeared earlier this year, written by Bill Priestap after a meeting with then-FBI Director James Comey and then-FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, suggested that agents planned Interview Flynn at the White House on January 24, 2017 "so he can lie, so we can prosecute or fire him."

As an alternative, Priestap's note suggested that a possible goal was to get Flynn "to admit having violated the Logan Law" when he spoke to then-Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak during the presidential transition period.

The Logan Act has never been used successfully in criminal prosecution and has a questionable constitutional status; It was enacted in 1799 in a pre-phone era, and was intended to prevent people from falsely claiming to represent the United States government abroad.

The Priestap memo came out this summer despite the fact that the Justice Department and the FBI had an obligation to deliver all relevant and potentially exculpatory materials to the Flynn legal team since February 2018. (Attorney General Bill Barr had appointed the Attorney General Federal Jeff Jensen to review the Department of Justice's handling of the Flynn case, and Jensen apparently unearthed the documents.)

