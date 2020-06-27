Judge rejects cameras at hearings for former police officers in Floyd's death

No cameras will be allowed in court for the pre-trial proceedings of the four former Minneapolis police officers who are accused of the death of George Floyd, a judge has ruled.

Defense attorneys, as well as news organizations, had requested that the proceedings be recorded. Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill rejected the request on Friday, citing the prosecution's objection.

Cahill will decide later whether cameras will be allowed at trial, the Associated Press reported.

A defense attorney argued that the tapes would ensure that former police officers obtain a fair trial in light of "multiple and inappropriate public comments" by prosecutors and other officials.

"The conduct of the State has made a fair and impartial trial extremely improbable and the Defendants seek video and audio coverage to let a clean light shine on these proceedings. Doing otherwise allows these public officials to take over the Constitution, "wrote attorney Thomas Plunkett, who represents former officer J. Alexander Kueng, accused of aiding and abetting the murder of Floyd last month.

Plunkett cited Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo, calling Floyd's death "murder" as an example.

In a statement Friday, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, whose office is leading the indictment, said allowing cameras in the room "to create more problems than it would solve" by altering the way attorneys present evidence and possibly intimidate witnesses.

The ex-officers are to appear in court on Monday.