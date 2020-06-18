Judge rejects petition of woman accused of having sex with teenagers

A district judge reportedly rejected a plea agreement entered into by an Idaho woman accused of having sex with teenagers.

Amanda Katherine Steele, 34, had reached a settlement with prosecutors over the case stemming from her arrest in November 2019 for allegedly sleeping with teens who would not attend school to see her, East Idaho News reported.

The teens reportedly accepted the encounters. But Steele was charged under a state law that 16-year-olds and 17-year-olds cannot consent to sex with adults at least five years old, according to the report.

Steele was charged with three counts of child sexual assault sex crime for lewd conduct, however, under the plea agreement, she agreed to face two counts of serious harm to a child.

District Judge Darren Simpson said Wednesday that evidence was needed to show that the alleged victims suffered bodily injury before he could accept the settlement, the news site reported.

"I am not going to accept a plea about some fiction," said Simpson. "I have some concerns about being able to file a statement unless there is an objective basis for it."

Steele was arrested after a nearly two-year investigation into claims that she was sleeping with the minors.

The investigation began in late 2017 when his father-in-law contacted authorities about rumors that Steele was hanging around a group of teenagers.

Around that time, one of the teens admitted to lawmakers that he had sexual activity with Steele but declined to press charges.

The teenager "didn't think it was a big deal," according to a probable cause statement obtained by East Idaho News.

Detectives then interviewed Steele in April 2018, and she acknowledged that several teens arrived at her home, but declined to comment on whether she had sex with them.

The investigation took on a new life in July 2019 when Steele's ex-husband visited her and a teenager snuggling up in a hot tub, according to the report.

One of the teens, when interviewed by authorities in 2019, admitted to having had sex with Steele when he was a minor.

Steele has been released on $ 50,000 bail and her next court date is scheduled for September 30.