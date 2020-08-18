judge-says-idaho-cannot-ban-transgender-athletes-from-women’s-sports-teams

(CNN) A federal judge says transgender women and girls in Idaho cannot be banned from sports teams corresponding to their gender, blocking an Idaho law that attempted to do so.

“This is a victory for all women and girls in Idaho. Trans people belong in sports,” wrote the American Civil Liberties Union, which provided legal representation in the case.

Gov. Brad Little signed the “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act” in March, which would not allow athletes to participate on a women’s team without first verifying that person’s “internal and external reproductive anatomy” if her sex is disputed. But Judge David Nye granted a motion for a preliminary injunction against the act Monday.

CNN has reached out to Little’s office for comment.

From South Dakota to Tennessee to Connecticut, transgender athletes in recent years have fought against legislation aimed at limiting their participation due to their gender identity. Many argue such policies violate Title IX, the federal anti-discrimination law in education credited with leveling the playing field for women in sports.