Judge Temporarily Blocks Kentucky Governor's Covid-19 Executive Orders, The Same Day He Needs Masks







Scott County Circuit Judge Brian Privett issued a temporary restraining order against Beshear in a case filed by Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles and the farm business Evans Orchard and Cider Mill, LLC, challenging the Governor's use of executive power during the pandemic. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, a Republican, joined the lawsuit last week.

To issue and enforce executive orders related to Covid-19, Privett wrote that the governor must first "specifically state the emergency required by the order, the location of the emergency, and the name of the local emergency management agency that has determined that the emergency is beyond their capabilities. "

The move follows internal confrontations by other state lawmakers over the use of executive power by governors in response to the coronavirus in Michigan and North Carolina. Kentucky is currently one of only four states that are seeing declines in the rates of new coronavirus cases, as are Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

According to Beshear, Thursday's order would require all customers in retail, grocery and indoor stores at most forward-looking companies to wear a mask. Also, if someone is outside and cannot be six feet away from someone, you must wear a mask. It was scheduled to start on Friday at 5 p.m. and be in force for 30 days.