Judge Temporarily Blocks Kentucky Governor's Covid-19 Executive Orders, The Same Day He Needs Masks

Scott County Circuit Judge Brian Privett issued a temporary restraining order against Beshear in a case filed by Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles and the farm business Evans Orchard and Cider Mill, LLC, challenging the Governor's use of executive power during the pandemic. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, a Republican, joined the lawsuit last week.
To issue and enforce executive orders related to Covid-19, Privett wrote that the governor must first "specifically state the emergency required by the order, the location of the emergency, and the name of the local emergency management agency that has determined that the emergency is beyond their capabilities. "
According to Beshear, Thursday's order would require all customers in retail, grocery and indoor stores at most forward-looking companies to wear a mask. Also, if someone is outside and cannot be six feet away from someone, you must wear a mask. It was scheduled to start on Friday at 5 p.m. and be in force for 30 days.
Cameron said in a statement Thursday's decision was "a clear victory for the rule of law and will help Kentucky families and businesses across the State that have suffered and continue to suffer financial losses and economic hardship due to executive orders from the governor".
Beshear criticized the judge's decision during a press conference on Thursday, promising to appeal it in a higher court.
"This is dangerous and devastating and for a court to say, 'I guess I don't think the virus exists and you don't have to do anything', no social distancing, nothing else, is absolutely irresponsible." said.
Beshear said that in order for the temporary blockade to require him to undergo a new process to issue an emergency order, "it is absolutely wrong under the law. We will send it to the appeals court, we will take it to the Supreme Court."
Beshear also criticized Cameron's support for the lawsuit against the order, saying "this should not be political and everything seems to be."
"We have to get over it, I'm going to keep doing whatever it takes," Beshear said. "(Cameron) placed that order today, we are fulfilling the mask mandate today. We will defeat him in court and only because the circuit judge there, I suppose, believes he is an epidemiologist and we do not need any restrictions, I know that that is not is the case ".
"The coronavirus challenge is not over. The most effective thing we can do not only to protect ourselves but also to protect others is not complicated, wearing a mask," said the Kentucky Republican. "Clearly, in certain parts of the country, people thought that it was all over, that it was time to return to full normalcy and that everything would be fine. Well, it's not over."