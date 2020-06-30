Judge temporarily blocks publication of revealing book of President Trump's niece







The ruling, issued by New York State Supreme Court Justice Hal B. Greenwald, is the first legal victory for Robert S. Trump, the president's younger brother, who has tried to block Mary Trump's book, The the president's niece, claiming she violates a confidentiality agreement related to the estate of the president's father, Fred Trump.

"Robert Trump is very pleased with the New York Supreme Court injunction against Mary Trump and Simon & Schuster," said Charles Harder, an attorney for Robert Trump, in a statement.

By calling the actions of Mary Trump and Simon & Schuster "reprehensible," Harder added that he hoped to "vigorously litigate this case."

"In the absence of corrective measures to immediately stop his heinous behavior, we will continue this case to the end," said Harder.