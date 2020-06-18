Judges argue over Trump's legal powers

That was the direct request of Jay Sekulow, President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, to the Supreme Court on Tuesday in the landmark lawsuit for turning over the president's tax returns to a grand jury.

The idea is quite simple: that the President, while in office, should not be subject to ordinary, or even extraordinary, investigations or to any criminal process. After all, as Sekulow pointed out, many things happen in the world every day, including a pandemic that has closed the country.

Trump has often claimed "presidential harassment" either in connection with congressional investigations, the media, or lawsuits against him and the White House. In the legal sphere, it is manifested in the simple question: can a president dictate his own legal terms? Or, more dramatically, is he above the law?

On Thursday, a federal appeals court did not buy the idea that Trump's power is unlimited.

"Although the Constitution entrusts the President with the enormous responsibility to faithfully execute the law … the notion that the President has irrevocable power to both execute and interpret the law is foreign to our system of government," wrote Judge Diana Gribbon. Motz of the 4th United States Circuit Court of Appeals.

"The Framers, concerned about the corrosive effect of power and encouraged by the fear of unduly mixing government powers, dispersed the authority to enforce the law and the authority to interpret it," Motz added. "To hold otherwise would mean that only the President has the highest authority to interpret what the Constitution means."

The 4th Circuit case addresses Trump's attempt to stop a lawsuit by Maryland and the District of Columbia by challenging his ownership of the Trump International Hotel in DC, saying he is unfairly benefiting and harming other businesses because of his office.

The failure was 9-6, and the losing side was also contained.

"All I want to say is that the federal judiciary, no less than the president, is subject to the law. And here the federal judiciary has overstepped its own bounds," wrote Judge J. Harvie Wilkinson for the minority, earlier of making many more points in a long dissent.

"Most are using an entirely new and overtly political cause of action to pave the way for a litigation assault on this and future presidents and for a bottom-up judicial oversight role on presidential action."

Lawsuits, Wilkinson wrote, will abound.

"It opens the door to litigation as a harassment tool for a branch coordinated with the notions of standing competitor so broad and in fact so loose that litigants can practically bring the Presidency to court as they please," Wilkinson wrote in his dissent. .

On Tuesday in the Supreme Court, another Trump lawyer, Patrick Strawbridge, continued on the issue of possible harassment.

"Unlike Congress, the president is never on recess. And these kinds of citations are, are, are going to be particularly troublesome and burdensome," he said during the oral arguments by phone and live broadcast.

Douglas Letter, general counsel for the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives, struggled to reach a red line. Judge Samuel Alito, one of the five conservatives of the superior court, was clearly disappointed.

"In your opinion," Alito asked, "there really is no protection against the use of congressional subpoenas to avoid harassment by a president because the only requirement is that the subpoena be relevant to a conceivable legislative purpose, and you can Don't think of a single example of a citation that doesn't meet that test?

Chief Justice John Roberts, as always the pivotal vote in the Supreme Court, asked what to do since the lawsuits and subpoenas could, in theory, fly from anywhere.

"So how do you balance that? You have, in this case, three different House committees looking for subpoenas. You have the district attorney in New York," Roberts asked. "You know, depending on the party composition of the different bodies in the future, it is possible that the Senate will join. How is bullying measured in a case like that?"

Letter acknowledged that at some point the actions against a president could be overwhelming, although he noted that subpoenas from the House of Representatives and from New York are for third-party banks and accounting firms, not for Trump himself.

"I think what they would do is that if it were House and Senate subpoenas, a lot of them … would affect the ability of the White House and the President to function," Letter said. "No doubt about that".

What could interfere now is determining the work of the court.