Judith Miller: The New York Times' revolt of opinion betrays its values, is an ominous warning about censorship

James Bennet's resignation as editor of the New York Times editorial page after publishing an opinion essay that triggered a staff revolt is outrageous.

The publisher's decision is not only to expel Bennet and downgrade James Dao, his cowardly and ill-intentioned deputy, but it is yet another betrayal of the newspaper's apparent values ​​and traditions. It also reflects the worst trends in American journalism.

Bennet's deadly sin was posting, on the opinion pages he oversaw, an essay by right-wing Republican Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas, urging President Trump to deploy US military forces against protesters in American cities to aid the overwhelmed local police to stop riots and looting and restore order after the brutal murder of George Floyd by members of the Minneapolis police force.

ALEX BERENSON: NEW YORK TIMES EDITORIAL PAGE EDITOR'S WAIVER A TERRIBLE OMEN FOR FREEDOM OF EXPRESSION

While Bennet and AG Sulzberger, the newspaper's publisher, initially defended the decision on behalf of exposing readers to "counterarguments, particularly those made by policymakers," both soon gave in to the fury of the newspaper's own staff. . and readers.

The reason they did it is clear to anyone who has worked at the Times, as I did for 28 years. Sulzberger was unwilling to weather a staff revolt.

By Friday, more than 800 staff members had criticized the publication of the essay, many attacking their own newspaper on Twitter in flagrant violation of the newspaper's ban on expressing private opinions on editorial and political issues they cover in public.

To be sure, Bennet made mistakes. By Friday, he apologized for publishing the article and acknowledged that he hadn't even read it before its publication, an unfathomable and terrible lapse. But it wasn't the first, Sulzberger added, twisting a knife at an editor who once considered himself a contender as the newspaper's next executive editor.

But that doesn't explain Sulzberger's change of heart or the newspaper's claims about the trial and its own flaws.

In its "editor's note" to readers, the Times said it should not have published the essay because it contained "factual inaccuracies," was quick to print, was "unnecessarily harsh" and "did not meet our standards."

That defies credulity.

First, numerous editors examine style, content, and factual claims, both in the news section and in the separately run editorial department.

Second, Cotton's own tweet about his interactions with editorial staff undermines the notion that it was printed immediately.

Third, anyone who has read the numerous editorials, opinion pieces and his increasingly opinionated news articles on Trump and his henchmen knows that he regrets the "unnecessarily harsh tone" of an essay is nonsense, to use polite term.

In a recent column applauding the staff protest, for example, Michelle Goldberg called Cotton's proposal "proto-fascist."

Make no mistake: As a vehement critic of President Trump and his henchmen, including Senator Cotton, I strongly oppose his idea of ​​sending American soldiers to American cities to calm the unrest. And I agreed with Goldberg's initial hunch that publishing her essay would serve primarily to expose him as an extremist, or as she wrote, a "dangerous authoritarian."

But it is insincere to argue, as so many journalists have done, that the apparent "official document" should have refused to publish its argument.

Admire it or despise it, Cotton is an influential senator who has Trump's ear. And although many in the US Army USA They were appalled at the idea of ​​deploying American soldiers to quell internal unrest, even as a last resort, their idea had some support on Capitol Hill and among the general public.

Goldberg congratulated colleagues who denounced Cotton for rejecting the newspaper's aversion to "intramural criticism." "That took courage," he said.

No, he did not do it. What took courage was the decision to publish his essay in a newspaper that detests him and everything he stands for. But that fortress quickly fell apart under a shower of staff protests and angry tweets.

Nor was it the first time that the Times gave in to a staff revolt. Despite the newspaper's apparent commitment to publishing news and views "without fear or favor," Sulzberger's father, once my friend, forced his chosen executive editor and number two, the newspaper's first black managing editor, after a staff revolt in 2003.

Although Howell Raines and Gerald Boyd had oversaw the post-9/11 coverage that had won seven Pulitzers, the most stellar report in newspaper history, Sulzberger expelled them for having "lost the trust of the newsroom" because of what My former colleagues called their "dictatorship" a managerial style and a scandal involving Jayson Blair, a young black reporter they had favored, who ended up plagiarizing and fabricating many of the stories he had written.

I also had first-hand experience with the newspaper's weak leadership. In the lead-up to the Iraq war in 2003, I wrote several stories about the intelligence community's unanimous but erroneous conclusion that Saddam Hussein had ADM and was still trying to acquire nuclear weapons.

He had thoroughly reviewed the sources and corrected inaccurate stories as soon as conflicting information emerged.

Although my stories were full of qualifiers and often co-written with other colleagues, I became a lightning rod and a target for critics of the Iraq war.

So, despite my many awards, including sharing on Pulitzer for our reports on al Qaeda before 9/11, and despite being jailed for 85 days to protect my sources, longer than any other journalist in print in the history of Fearing a backlash from staff and the public, the former editor, the United States, allowed a Times columnist to attack me in print and blame me for the newspaper's alleged shortcomings in its pre-war reports.

Publishing unpopular news and opinions is the business of large newspapers. Giving in to the public's need for scapegoats and the prejudices of their own staff undermines that mission.

Over time, the New York Times has increasingly allowed the opinions of its talented staff to permeate its news pages.

Now he has apologized for publishing opinions in editorials opposed by his reporters. Sports columnist and veteran Times reporter Michael Powell, a lone voice in the newspaper, called this trend a "shameful retreat from the beginning."

A strong role and a strong democracy do not "shy away from many voices," especially those with such clear news value.

The Times is not the only victim of such "awakening" pressure, or what conservatives denounce as "canceling the culture."

Censorship is on the rise in our era of pandemic and protest. But our censor is not the government.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Great technology increasingly decides who and what can be published, which is why it is so vital for the media, academia and companies not to silence voices of dissent.

Pressuring those who deviate from a prevailing narrative to self-censor and apologize for deviating from politically acceptable thinking not only diminishes the credibility of the media, but puts us all at risk.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM JUDITH MILLER